Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, as many as 88 stocks, including Mphasis, Escorts, GNFC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indraprastha Gas, saw a short build-up.

The selling pressure continued for the seventh consecutive session on February 27. But there was a bit of recovery towards the end, helping the Nifty50 form a bearish candle with a long lower shadow which resembles a Hammer pattern on the daily charts.

The formation of Hammer, the bullish reversal pattern, in the downtrend and especially after looking oversold, may raise the chances of a rebound in the following sessions, which we need to watch closely going ahead.

The BSE Sensex fell 175 points to 59,288, while the Nifty50 declined 73 points to close at 17,393 after recovery from the day's low of 17,300 and budget day's low of 17,353, which coincides with the 200-day SMA (simple moving average).

"Normally, such Hammer pattern formation after a reasonable decline in the underlying signal caution for reversal on the upside post confirmation. Hence a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday is likely to confirm a short-term bottom reversal pattern," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.