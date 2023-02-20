 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Based on the open interest percentage, 54 stocks, including Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, Vodafone Idea, IOC, and IRCTC, saw a short build-up on February 20.

The BSE Sensex on February 20 declined 311 points to 60,692, while the Nifty50 fell 100 points to settle at 17,845. (Representative image)

The domestic equity market corrected for the second consecutive session on February 20 due to selling pressure in all key sectors, barring auto and IT. Overall, the benchmark indices shed 1.6 percent from their recent high.

The BSE Sensex declined 311 points to 60,692, while the Nifty50 fell 100 points to 17,845 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts making lower highs and lower lows for the second straight session.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, which indicates a violation of support around 17,900 levels. The current weakness could be in line with the new higher bottom formation. But, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal pattern unfolding at the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the weakness with range movement could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing yet another upside bounce from the lows. The next lower support is at 17,700 levels and the immediate hurdle is around 18,000 levels, the market expert said.