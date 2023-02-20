Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The BSE Sensex on February 20 declined 311 points to 60,692, while the Nifty50 fell 100 points to settle at 17,845. (Representative image)

The domestic equity market corrected for the second consecutive session on February 20 due to selling pressure in all key sectors, barring auto and IT. Overall, the benchmark indices shed 1.6 percent from their recent high.

The BSE Sensex declined 311 points to 60,692, while the Nifty50 fell 100 points to 17,845 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts making lower highs and lower lows for the second straight session.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, which indicates a violation of support around 17,900 levels. The current weakness could be in line with the new higher bottom formation. But, there is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal pattern unfolding at the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the weakness with range movement could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing yet another upside bounce from the lows. The next lower support is at 17,700 levels and the immediate hurdle is around 18,000 levels, the market expert said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,818, followed by 17,774 and then 17,703. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,960, followed by 18,004 and 18,075.

Nifty Bank

The selling pressure continued in Nifty Bank for the third straight session as the index dropped 430 points to 40,702. It has seen underperformance compared to broader markets and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. It witnessed lower highs and lower lows formation for the second day in a row.

"The trend remains negative and one should keep a sell-on-rise approach as long as the index stays below the level of 41,500 where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side. The next support is visible at 40,000 where some amount of Put writing is visible," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The important pivot level, which will act as a support, is at 40,586 followed by 40,418 and 40,146. On the upside, key resistance levels are 41,130, followed by 41,298, and 41,571.

Call option data

On a monthly basis, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 18,000 strike, with 1.57 crore contracts, which may be a crucial resistance level for the Nifty in coming sessions.

This is followed by an 18,500 strike, comprising 1.11 crore contracts, and an 18,100 strike, where there are more than 1.08 crore contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,900 strike, which added 47.59 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike which added 39.28 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike which added 21.04 lakh contracts.

We have seen Call unwinding in 18,700 strike, which shed 5.1 lakh contracts, followed by 18,300 strike, which shed 4.15 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike which shed 37,100 contracts.

Put option data

On a monthly basis, the maximum Put OI was seen at 17,500 strike, with 73.46 lakh contracts, which is expected to act as a crucial support zone for the Nifty50 in coming sessions.

This is followed by the 18,000 strike, comprising 63.83 lakh contracts, and the 17,600 strike, where we have 57.69 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,600 strike, which added 12.72 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike, which added 9.14 lakh contracts, and 17,300 strike which added 3.24 lakh contracts.

We have seen Put unwinding at 18,000 strike, which shed 5.33 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike which shed 2.98 lakh contracts, and 16,800 strike which shed 2.89 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Dabur India, Alkem Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, and Britannia Industries, among others.

38 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and an increase in price mostly indicate a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 38 stocks, including Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Coforge, Gujarat Gas, and Shree Cement, saw a long build-up.

55 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and a decrease in price, in most cases, indicate long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 55 stocks including AU Small Finance Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Polycab India, Lupin, and Biocon, witnessed long unwinding.

54 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI accompanied by a decrease in price mostly indicate a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 54 stocks, including Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, Vodafone Idea, IOC, and IRCTC, saw a short build-up.

45 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with an increase in price is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 45 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included L&T Technology Services, Info Edge, HDFC Life, Bosch, and Aarti Industries.

Bulk Deals

Investors Meets on February 21

Macrotech Developers, Zomato, PB Fintech, Piramal Enterprises: Officials of companies will meet investors at KIE Chasing Growth 2023 Conference.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Management of the company will conduct a meeting with DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund.

Asian Paints: Officials of the company will meet MFS Investment Management.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Company officials will interact with Coupland Cardiff, Narotam Sekhsaria, Burgundy Asset Management, and Thunderbird Partners.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Officials of the company will meet Kotak Life Insurance.

Tata Motors: Company officials will interact with Fidelity International.

Grasim Industries: Officials of the company will meet Skerryvore Asset Management.

Stocks in the news

InterGlobe Aviation: Promoter Shobha Gangwal intimated exchanges that her shareholding in the low-cost airline operator reduced to 2.99 percent from 7.04 percent earlier after selling a 4.05 percent stake or 1.56 crore shares via block sale on February 16.

JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre maker is going to raise Rs 240 crore by executing a subscription and policy rights agreement with International Finance Corporation for the issuance of 24,000 compulsorily convertible debentures (which carry an interest rate of 6 percent per annum, compounded cumulatively on a quarterly basis) at face value of Rs 1 lakh each of the company to IFC by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis. These CCDs will be convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 180.50 per share. The company will get approval from shareholders for the fundraising at its Extra-ordinary General Meeting on March 6.

G R Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L1 (lowest) bidder for two projects, for which tenders were invited by the National Highways Logistics Management. The projects include the development, operation, and maintenance of Ropeways from Gaurikund to Kedarnath and from Govind Ghat - Ghangaria - Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode, with a cost of Rs 1,875 crore and 1,738 crore, respectively.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: BPCL is planning to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore during the current financial year (FY23) through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions. The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Debt Market segment of BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

BEML: The state-owned metro rolling stock manufacturer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) led SPV. The SPV is shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1. The company will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of metro rolling stock and DMRC will provide expertise in project development, budgeting and facilitating of contractual obligations.

Asian Paints: Subsidiary Asian Paints (Polymers) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate-ethylene emulsion (VAE) and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) at Dahej. The company will make necessary disclosures on any material developments in this regard from time to time.

Sapphire Foods India: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has picked an additional 0.56 percent stake in Sapphire Foods India via open market transactions on February 17, raising total shareholding to 7.9 percent from 7.35 percent earlier.

NHPC: The company has raised Rs 996 crore through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 percent AD series bonds on a private placement basis.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 158.95 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 86.23 crore on February 20, NSE's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock to its F&O ban list for February 21. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

