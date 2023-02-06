English
    Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

    Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 72 stocks including Navin Fluorine International, Alkem Laboratories, City Union Bank, Zydus Life Sciences, and Info Edge India

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 06, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The market reversed some of the previous day's gains and closed with half a percent losses on February 6 as traders turned cautious ahead of the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for February 8. Weak cues from global peers also weighed on sentiment.

    The BSE Sensex fell 335 points to 60,507, while the Nifty50 declined 89 points to 17,765 amid volatility and formed inside bar and bearish candlestick pattern with longer lower shadow on daily charts. This indicates buying interest on declines, but there was a higher low formation.

    "On the daily chart, the index has been making lower tops, suggesting a waning bullishness. However, the bulls could protect the support of 17,650," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

    Going forward, he says the trend may remain sideways. On the lower end, supports are placed at 17,650-17,400, whereas on the higher end, 17,950-18,000 may act as a crucial resistance, the market expert said.