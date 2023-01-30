 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 30, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST

Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 66 stocks including Coal India, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, PI Industries, and ICICI Bank on January 30

Representative image.

The market ended a volatile session on a positive note on January 30 after a day of carnage, backed by technology and select banking & financial services stocks. Overall the market remains cautious ahead of Union Budget and FOMC meeting outcome later this week.

The BSE Sensex climbed 170 points to 59,500, while the Nifty50 rose 45 points to 17,649 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with upper and lower shadows indicating high volatility in the market. The index has defended 50 WEMA (17,400) as well as 200 DEMA (17,550), which can be crucial support going forward.

"The Nifty sustained above the important support of 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) at 17,550 level in the last two sessions, after violating below it. The said moving average has offered important supports and resistances in the past and that has resulted in a substantial movement on either side," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti says a sustainable move above 17,800 is expected to confirm the trend reversal on the upside. The Union Budget on February 1 is going to set a fresh direction for the market in the short term, the market expert said.