Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the Opening Bell

Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty, snapped a two-day losing streak to end with healthy gains on August 30, as hopes of a stimulus from the government lifted sentiment.

The rupee's rise against the US dollar and a positive global sentiment after the US and China resumed trade negotiations, all worked to keep the market in the positive zone.

The rupee gained 37 paise against the dollar to close at 71.40 on August 30.

With a gain of 264 points, or 0.71 percent, the Sensex closed at 37,332.79, with 22 stocks in the green. The Nifty settled 75 points, or 0.68 percent, up at 11,023.25, with 36 stocks up.

Midcaps and smallcaps outperformed the Sensex, as their sectoral indices on the BSE closed 1.01 percent and 0.84 percent up, respectively.

The rally in equities shot up the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE firms to Rs 1,40,98,451.66 crore from Rs 1,39,83,324.95 crore on August 29, making investors richer by Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

The Nifty closed above the psychological 11,000-mark and formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart. It also snapped a two-week losing streak and gained 1.8 percent to form a spinning-top pattern on the weekly scale.

Experts feel the index needs a strong follow-up buying that could take the Nifty to 11,180 in the coming sessions, otherwise the rangebound movement is likely to continue.

Though the market logged gains, the deteriorating health of the domestic economy remains an overhang. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed. The numbers came at a 25-quarter low.

Besides, the fiscal deficit in the April-July period stood at 77.8 percent of Rs 7.04 lakh crore FY20 target; fiscal gap for the same period came at Rs 5.47 lakh crore against Rs 5.40 lakh crore year-on-year.

While the government has announced measures to support the economy, analysts say results may take time to appear.

"We believe recent measures by the government and RBI’s surplus transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore may take time to show results at the ground level. Meanwhile, the market may remain volatile unless there are visible signs of economic revival," said Ajit Mishra, Vice President at Religare Broking.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed in the green at 11,023.25 on August 30. According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 10,917.8, followed by 10,812.4. If the index remains on the upward trajectory, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,085.6 and 11,148.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,427.85, up 0.45 percent on August 30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,170.97, followed by 26,914.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,635.57 and 27,843.33.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.08 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,700 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the September series.

This is followed by 11,200 strike price, which now holds 20.01 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 14.50 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,600 strike price, which added 2.49 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strike price that added 2.18 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike which added 2.04 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,700 strike price, which shed 0.36 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strike, which shed 0.21 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 25.82 lakh contracts was seen at 10,800 strike price, which will act as crucial support in September series.

This is followed by 11,000 strike price, which holds 22.67 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600 strike price, which has accumulated 20.84 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 10,800 strike price, which added 7.28 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strike, which added 2.48 lakh contracts.

There was no put unwinding.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

56 stocks saw long buildup

66 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

28 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

13 stock saw long unwinding

Volatility declines

India VIX fell by 6.17 percent from 17.35 to 16.28 levels. Volatility has declined after surging for four consecutive weeks, which suggests some sort of stability and respect for support zones in the broader market.

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

The board of Indo-City Infotech will meet on September 9 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.

The Punjab National Bank board meets September 5 to consider the amalgamation of the Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB. The board will also consider capital infusion of up to Rs 16,500 crore by the government through preferential issue of equity shares.

Ess Dee Aluminium's board has a meeting on September 4 to approve the date for the annual general meeting and fix the dates for closure of books and registers of members for the AGM.

Stocks in the news

Coffee Day Enterprises: Company appointed retired CBI deputy inspector general Ashok Malhotra to probe the company's financials.

Newland Labs: Company received establishment inspection report from the US' FDA for its Hyderabad unit.

DHFL: The board approved the conversion of whole or part of debt into equity shares/other securities. The debt conversion may result in a change in the company's ownership.

PNB: Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to become the second-largest public sector lender of the country with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore.

Canara Bank: Syndicate Bank to be merged with Canara Bank, which will be the fourth-largest public sector bank (PSB) with a business of Rs 15.20 lakh crore.

Union Bank of India: Corporate Bank and Andhra Bank will be merged with Union Bank to be the fifth largest PSB with Rs 14.59 lakh crore business.

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank: The two banks will be merged to form a Rs 8.08-lakh crore entity.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma’s Netherlands subsidiary formed JV with two companies in China. The Dutch arm will hold 57 percent stake in China Joint Venture.

Divi's Labs: Ireland and Slovenia drug bodies clear Visakhapatnam unit, which was inspected from August 26 to August 30.

JK Tyre: Promoters have released pledge on 5.1 crore shares (20.7 percent equity) on August 30.

IndiGo: The company CFO Rohit Philip has resigned, effective September 15. The board has approved Aditya Pande as the new CFO, who takes charge on September 16.

IL&FS: The company has got binding bids for 10 road assets.

Yes Bank: The bank's board of directors has approved an increase in authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 800 crore. India Ratings has downgraded the private lender with a negative outlook.

L&T: The company has been awarded the contract to build Navi Mumbai international airport.

CG Power: The company has sacked CFO VR Venkatesh and posted Rs 507 crore loss in FY19.

SBI: Government has accepted SBI's MD Anshula Kant’s resignation.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom firm has denied reports of exiting 6 telecom circles.

Biocon: USFDA issues response letter for new drug application for insulin Glargine. "The complete response letter (CRL) did not identify any outstanding scientific issues with the application," the company said.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,162.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,502.27 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on August 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

1 year at Rs 289