 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 26, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 119 stocks witnessed short-covering on Monday including Aarti Industries, Firstsource Solutions, HDFC AMC, Deepak Nitrite, and City Union Bank.

The market snapped a four-day losing streak and clocked more than 1 percent gains on December 26, the first day of monthly F&O contracts expiry week. Short covering and value buying lifted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex jumped 721 points to 60,566, while the Nifty50 rose 208 points to 18,015 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts, taking support at 17,800-17,850 levels after long bearish candle formation in the previous trading session.

"Technically, this pattern signal a counterattack of bulls after a sharp weakness," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

After the downside breakout of crucial support of ascending trend line at the 18,100 level on Friday, the Nifty showing immediate upside bounces on Monday without a follow-through sell-off could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback, Shetti feels.

A sustainable move above 18,100-18,150 levels is likely to be considered as a false downside breakout of the trend line and that could have a more positive impact on the mark, the market expert said.

All sectors, except healthcare, showed decent performance on Monday. The broader markets also joined the bulls' party on strong breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 2.7 percent while the Smallcap 100 index gained 3.8 percent as about six shares advanced for every falling share on the NSE.