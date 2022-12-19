 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, 68 stocks were on the short-covering list on Monday, including Colgate Palmolive, Eicher Motors, IndiaMART InterMESH, HDFC, and PVR.

Representative image

The market snapped a two-day losing streak and recovered all its previous day's losses to close above 18,400 level on the Nifty on December 19, backed by positive European peers and short-covering. Most sectors, barring IT and PSU bank, supported the market.

The BSE Sensex rallied 468 points to 61,806, while the Nifty50 rose 151 points to 18,420 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

The positive breadth also boosted broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained half a percent each as about three shares advanced against two declining shares on the NSE.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty formed a bullish candle pattern after the Shooting Star candle formed on Friday's session. However, the Nifty could not cross its previous day’s high and maintained its lower top lower bottom formation indicating the existence of bearish undertone of the index for the short term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI is moving around 50 levels, which indicates a lack of momentum in the index.

The Nifty has immediate resistance levels placed at 18,542 (20-day SMA) followed by 18,670 (key resistance) and on the other side, it has a strong support level placed at 18,320 (key support), followed by 18,244 (day's low).