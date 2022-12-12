 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a long build-up in a total of 58 stocks on Monday, including Dalmia Bharat, Honeywell Automation, Persistent Systems, InterGlobe Aviation, and Ramco Cements.

It was yet another consolidation day for the market on December 12 with the Nifty50 taking good support at 18,300 as well as 18,400 and closing a volatile session on a flat note. Traders await the interest rate decision by Federal Reserve scheduled to be taken on December 14.

The BSE Sensex fell 51 points to 62,130, while the Nifty50 gained 0.60 points at 18,497 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the index recouped opening losses and closed much higher than opening levels.

But the Bank Nifty continued to see record closing high, which is a positive sign for the market.

"A reasonable positive candle was formed on the daily chart, which signals the comeback of bulls after a minor downward correction. After the downside breakout of 18,500-18,550 levels seen last Friday, Nifty not showing any sharp follow-through weakness on Monday could signal chances of false downside breakout at the said resistance," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The short-term trend of Nifty remains negative, but the emergence of buying from the intraday lows of Monday could be a cheering factor for bulls to make a comeback, Shetti feels.

A sustainable upmove only above the hurdle of 18,650 levels could confirm an uptrend continuation pattern, with immediate support at 18,350 levels, the market expert said.