Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a long build-up in a total of 58 stocks on Monday, including Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), M&M Financial Services, Piramal Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, and City Union Bank.

The BSE Sensex on December 5 slipped 34 points to 62,835, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points to 18,701.

The equity market on December 5 ended the volatile and rangebound session on a flat note, as traders maintained caution ahead of Monetary Policy Committee's three-day meeting outcome scheduled on December 7.

The BSE Sensex fell 34 points to 62,835, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points to 18,701 and formed a Doji sort of candle on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend.

Nifty sustained the immediate support of the 10-day EMA (exponential moving average - 18,591) and also trendline support as per the concept of change in polarity, according to the daily chart.

"The minor downward correction in Nifty is about complete and the market is set to show an upside bounce from the lows in the short term. We expect 18,550-18,600 levels to be a support for the market to show an upside bounce from the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The broader markets continued to trade with positive bias as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained quarter of a percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.4 percent.