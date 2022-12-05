Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The BSE Sensex on December 5 slipped 34 points to 62,835, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points to 18,701.

The equity market on December 5 ended the volatile and rangebound session on a flat note, as traders maintained caution ahead of Monetary Policy Committee's three-day meeting outcome scheduled on December 7.

The BSE Sensex fell 34 points to 62,835, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points to 18,701 and formed a Doji sort of candle on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend.

Nifty sustained the immediate support of the 10-day EMA (exponential moving average - 18,591) and also trendline support as per the concept of change in polarity, according to the daily chart.

"The minor downward correction in Nifty is about complete and the market is set to show an upside bounce from the lows in the short term. We expect 18,550-18,600 levels to be a support for the market to show an upside bounce from the lows," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

The broader markets continued to trade with positive bias as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained quarter of a percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 0.4 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,621, followed by 18,589 & 18,536. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,726 followed by 18,758 and 18,811.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank performed better than broader markets, rising 229 points to 43,333, and formed a Doji kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts on December 5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 43,082, followed by 42,991 and 42,843 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 43,378 followed by 43,469 & 43,617 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

We have seen the maximum Call open interest at 19,000 strike, with 34.41 lakh contracts, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 20,000 strike, which holds 24.81 lakh contracts, and 19,500 strike, which have more than 18.4 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,700 strike, which added 2.23 lakh contracts, followed by 19,100 strike, which added 1.63 lakh contracts, and 19,300 strike which added 1.13 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,800 strike, which shed 96,450 contracts, followed by 19,400 strike which shed 36,800 contracts and 18,500 strike which shed 27,050 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

We have seen a maximum Put open interest at 18,000 strike, with 32.83 lakh contracts which can act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 26.52 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which has accumulated 25.36 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,700 strike, which added 1.53 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike, which added 1.17 lakh contracts and 18,100 strike which added 67,950 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,500 strike, which shed 3.89 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 1.11 lakh contracts and 18,400 strike which shed 64,900 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in ICICI Bank, TVS Motor Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, SBI Card, and Colgate Palmolive, among others.

58 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a long build-up in a total of 58 stocks on Monday, including Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), M&M Financial Services, Piramal Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, and City Union Bank.

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 49 stocks have seen long unwinding on Monday including Persistent Systems, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, Gujarat Gas, and Pidilite Industries.

41 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a short build-up in a total of 41 stocks on Monday including Navin Fluorine International, Bajaj Finance, Aarti Industries, Biocon, and Maruti Suzuki India.

43 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have a total of 43 stocks in the short-covering list on Monday including Nifty Financial, Info Edge India, Coal India, HDFC, and United Breweries.

Bulk Deals

Rainbow Children's Medicare: UK's British International Investment Plc exited Rainbow Children's Medicare by selling entire shareholding via open market transactions. CDC India Opportunities, owned by British International Investment Plc, sold 50.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share, and CDC Group PLC, which is now known as British International Investment Plc, offloaded 96.32 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735.55 per share, which both were worth Rs 1,078.48 crore. However, Government of Singapore bought 21.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 17.7 lakh shares in the company at same price, Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool acquired 22.56 lakh shares in the company at same price, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 9 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 741.25 per share, and India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund purchased 7.22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share.

TVS Motor Company: Promoter Srinivasan Trust offloaded entire shares worth Rs 262.1 crore via open market transactions. It sold 25.69 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,020 per share.

Go Fashion India: Canara Robeco Mutual Fund account Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund bought 3.2 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,140 per share, which were worth Rs 36.48 crore. However, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV sold 20 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,140.14 per share, which were worth Rs 228.02 crore.

Gujarat Fluorochem: Promoter entity Inox Leasing and Finance has sold 18 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 3,275.44 per share, which were worth Rs 589.58 crore.

Hindware Home Innovation: Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India sold 6.5 lakh shares (0.9% stake) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 380.22 per share. Equity Intelligence as of September 2022 held 1.05% stake in the company. However, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought 7.72 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 380 per share.

: Meridian Chem Bond sold 48.06 lakh shares in the bank (0.6% stake) at an average price of Rs 96.11 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Investors Meetings on December 6

Hindustan Zinc: Officials of the company will interact with prospective investors via non-deal road shows, for disinvestment of residual government's shareholding in company.

CARE Ratings: Officials of the company will interact with Ace Lansdowne Investments Services LLP.

Aether Industries, Hindware Home Innovation: Officials of the companies will participate in Edelweiss Emerging Ideas Conference, 2022.

Hindustan Unilever: Officials of the company will be participating in a Non-Deal Roadshow for group and one-on-one meetings in Singapore.

ICICI Bank, Navin Fluorine International: Officials of companies will participate in B&K Securities Indian Inc Leaders' conference.

Jubilant Ingrevia: Officials of the company will participate KIE Chemical Forum 2022.

Varun Beverages: Officials of the company will interact with investors at JP Morgan India Emerging Opportunities Forum 2022.

Tata Motors: Officials of the company will interact with GAM International.

Larsen & Toubro: Officials of the company will participate in BNP Paribas India Virtual Investors Day.

Allcargo Logistics: Officials of the company will interact with Acacia Partners.

TD Power Systems: Officials of the company will interact with Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

Clean Science and Technology: Officials of the company will interact with Spark Institutional Equities.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation: Officials of the company will interact with HDFC Life, and Quantum MF.

Bank of India: Representatives of the bank will have interaction with ICICI Bank.

Stocks in News

HDFC: Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional 2.14 lakh shares (0.012%) stake in the Corporation via open market transactions on December 2. With this, LIC's shareholding in the Corporation increased to 5.003 percent, from 4.991 percent earlier.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company and its InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported 39% increase in the toll collection in November 2022 on year-on-year basis, across all projects. The company reported toll collection in November is Rs 365.95 crore, as against Rs 262.81 crore in November 2021.

Natco Pharma: The company has received favourable judgement in chlorantraniliprole case. The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India, and has upheld the judgement of single judge, saying the Natco Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC's Indian patent 298645.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has secured an order for construction of 5,000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati from PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam). The contract is worth Rs 174.88 crore, taking order inflow during FY23 to Rs 3,962.24 crore till date.

Dhunseri Tea Industries: The company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Apeejay Tea for acquisition of two tea estates in Assam for Rs 109 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company said its board of directors will be holding a meeting to consider fund raising via NCDs on private placement basis on December 8.

DreamFolks Services: The largest airport service aggregator signed strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf to offer customers access to Golf courses across India & Asia Pacific.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The company said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on December 9.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 2,607.98 crore on December 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added GNFC, and retained Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance, under its F&O ban list for December 6. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.