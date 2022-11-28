 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there are a total of 58 stocks in the short-covering list on Monday including Birlasoft, Atul, Max Financial Services, Hero MotoCorp, and L&T Technology Services.

The market extended its northward journey for the fifth consecutive session with the Nifty50 reclaiming its record high on November 28, backed by oil & gas stocks due to a fall in oil prices in international markets.

The benchmark indices ended at yet another record closing high. The BSE Sensex rose more than 200 points to 62,505, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 18,563 and formed a bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts.

The smaller degree of positive sequences like higher tops and bottoms continued in the market on the daily chart and Nifty is currently nearing a new higher top of the sequence at new highs. Still, there is no indication of any reversal forming at the highs, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Further, Shetti said Nifty as per the weekly chart is in a sharp uptrend movement and there is no sign of any tiredness/reversal observed at the highs.

Having registered a new all-time high, the next upside target to be watched for Nifty is at 0.786 percent Fibonacci extension at 18,955 levels (taken from June's bottom, September top and September higher bottom-as per weekly chart), which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks, the market expert feels. Immediate support is placed at 18,350 levels.

The broader markets performed better than benchmarks, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 1.2 percent.