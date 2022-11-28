Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market extended its northward journey for the fifth consecutive session with the Nifty50 reclaiming its record high on November 28, backed by oil & gas stocks due to a fall in oil prices in international markets.

The benchmark indices ended at yet another record closing high. The BSE Sensex rose more than 200 points to 62,505, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 18,563 and formed a bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts.

The smaller degree of positive sequences like higher tops and bottoms continued in the market on the daily chart and Nifty is currently nearing a new higher top of the sequence at new highs. Still, there is no indication of any reversal forming at the highs, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Further, Shetti said Nifty as per the weekly chart is in a sharp uptrend movement and there is no sign of any tiredness/reversal observed at the highs.

Having registered a new all-time high, the next upside target to be watched for Nifty is at 0.786 percent Fibonacci extension at 18,955 levels (taken from June's bottom, September top and September higher bottom-as per weekly chart), which could be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks, the market expert feels. Immediate support is placed at 18,350 levels.

The broader markets performed better than benchmarks, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 1.2 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,419, followed by 18,361 & 18,266. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,609 followed by 18,668 and 18,763.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank rose 36 points to 43,020 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts on November 28 but negated its higher high higher low made in the last four straight sessions. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,813, followed by 42,714 and 42,554 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 43,134 followed by 43,233 & 43,393 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

The maximum Call open interest of 36.91 lakh contracts was seen at 19,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 20,000 strike, which holds 26.33 lakh contracts, and 18,500 strike, which have more than 24.01 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,600 strike, which added 3.32 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike, which added 2.78 lakh contracts, and 19,400 strike which added 1.73 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,300 strike, which shed 89,300 contracts, followed by 18,400 strike which shed 27,650 contracts and 17,500 strike which shed 9,100 contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

We have seen a maximum Put open interest of 38.88 lakh contracts at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by a 17,000 strike, which holds 30.28 lakh contracts, and a 17,500 strike, which has accumulated 25.34 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 18,600 strike, which added 4.78 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 strike, which added 4.28 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike which added 2.41 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,300 strike, which shed 1.4 lakh contracts, followed by 17,200 strike which shed 56,350 contracts and 17,100 strike which shed 26,650 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in ITC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Bank, and Dabur India, among others.

61 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen including Apollo Tyres, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv.

29 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 29 stocks have seen long unwinding including HDFC Life Insurance, Power Finance Corporation, HCL Technologies, NMDC, and Coromandel International.

46 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a short build-up in total of 46 stocks on Monday including Nifty Financial, Shriram Transport Finance, Vedanta, Firstsource Solutions, and Laurus Labs.

58 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, we have a total of 58 stocks in the short-covering list on Monday including Birlasoft, Atul, Max Financial Services, Hero MotoCorp, and L&T Technology Services.

Bulk Deals

Ami Organics: Norges Bank on account of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 10.92 lakh equity shares in Ami Organics at an average price of Rs 920 per share. Small Cap World Fund Inc sold 12.72 lakh shares at same price.

Inox Green Energy Services: Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares sold 18 lakh shares in Inox Green Energy at an average price of Rs 61.69 per equity share.

Investors Meetings on November 29

Aegis Logistics, Havells India, ITC, Navin Fluorine International: Officials of the company will attend IIFL's Invest India conference.

MCX India: Officials of the company will interact with Nordea Asset Management.

Tata Motors: Officials of the company will interact with Eastbridge.

Aether Industries: Officials of the company will interact with Axis Mutual Fund.

JK Cement: Officials of the company will interact with investors.

Syngene International: Officials of the company will interact with Franklin Templeton AM.

eMudhra: Officials of the company will interact with Pinebridge Investments.

Hindustan Zinc: Officials of the company will interact with prospective investors via non-deal road shows, for disinvestment of residual government's shareholding in company.

Ajanta Pharma: Officials of the company will interact with Nomura Asset Management, Kotak Mahindra Offshore, White Oak Capital Partners, and Templeton Investment Management.

Stocks in News

NBCC: The public sector “Navratna” has received work orders to the tune of Rs 271 crore for construction of balance works /left out works of Amrapali corporate Hub at Gurgaon pertaining to Amrapali group of companies amounting to Rs 42.4 crore and special repair & up gradation works of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical & Plumbing along with all allied Works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali Projects at Noida & Greater Noida amounting to Rs 229 crore.

Filatex Fashions: The Hyderabad based manufacturer is planning a capex of Rs 300 crore over the next 18 months towards installation of another 500 machines to meet the growing demand for its products. It is in the process of acquiring 100 units of Cut and Sew machines for manufacturing of T-shirts and Tracks, Yarn dyeing plant and covering plants. This capex will generate additional Rs 400 crore revenues for the company and provide employment to 1000 workers.

Lupin: Lupin's Brazilian subsidiary, MedQuimica has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indústria Ótica Ltda., a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. MedQuímica will acquire rights to nine products including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm for Central Nervous System related conditions, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.

Five Star Business Finance: The company declared 22 percent QoQ growth in its PAT to Rs 144 crore while its disbursements jumped 127% QoQ to Rs 803 crore. The AUM for the company stood at Rs 5,732 crore, up 24 percent YoY. The net interest margin came in at 17.6 percent with ROA and ROE of 8.7 percent and 14.7 percent respectively. The company had a network of 352 branches as on September 30, 2022.

Arvind Smartspaces: Arvind SmartSpaces launched Arvind Greatlands, a plotted development, located at Devenahalli, Bangalore - sold an area of more than 0.57 msf amounting to a booking value of over Rs. 200 Crore. This project marked ASL’s entry into the plotted development segment in Bengaluru.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 935.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 87.93 crore on November 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added three stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance - under its F&O ban list for November 29. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.