Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The selling pressure extended for a third consecutive session, with the benchmark indices falling eight-tenth of a percent on November 21, tracking weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex declined 519 points at 61,145, while the Nifty50 slipped 148 points to 18,160 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts. The immediate support of the last month (10 days exponential moving average) has been broken on the downside at 18,250 levels.

"The market is now sliding down to the next important cluster support of around 18,100-18,000 levels (previous opening upside gap of November 11, 20-day EMA and previous tops as per change in polarity). This is going to be crucial support for the market, and one may expect an upside bounce from the lower levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Failure to show any sustainable upside bounce from near the said support is likely to open sharp weakness for the market ahead, he feels.

The broader markets had a flat closing on Monday. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.05 percent, and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.24 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,136, followed by 18,105 & 18,056. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,234 followed by 18,265 and 18,314.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank extended losses, down 91 points at 42,347, and formed bullish candle on the daily frame as the closing was higher than opening levels on November 21. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 42,242, followed by 42,198 and 42,128 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 42,382 followed by 42,426 & 42,496 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

The maximum Call open interest of 1.21 crore contracts was seen at 18,300 strike, which can act as a resistance level in the November expiry week.

This is followed by 18,400 strike, which holds 1.12 crore contracts, and 18,500 strike, which have more than 84.32 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,200 strike, which added 47.68 lakh contracts, followed by 18,300 strike which added 47.49 lakh contracts, and 18,800 strike which added 23.52 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,900 strike, which shed 30.93 lakh contracts, followed by 19,000 strike which shed 15.7 lakh contracts and 19,100 strike which shed 2.5 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 69.88 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a support level in the November expiry week.

This is followed by 18,300 strike, which holds 52.96 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike, which has accumulated 52.48 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,900 strike, which added 16.2 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 14.92 lakh contracts, and 18,100 strike which added 10.95 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18,300 strike, which shed 15.56 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 strike which shed 8.57 lakh contracts and 18,500 strike which shed 8.3 lakh contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. We have seen the highest delivery in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Divis Laboratories, and NTPC, among others.

22 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are top 10 stocks including Escorts, NMDC, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Cipla, in which a long build-up was seen.

77 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Gujarat State Petronet, Mindtree, Metropolis Healthcare, IRCTC, and LIC Housing Finance, in which long unwinding was seen.

43 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Polycab India, L&T Infotech, Siemens, United Breweries, and Federal Bank.

55 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen include Ramco Cements, Aarti Industries, Punjab National Bank, HDFC AMC, and L&T Technology Services.

Bulk Deals

Archean Chemical Industries: Quant Money Managers acquired 6.5 lakh equity shares in the speciality marine chemical manufacturing company at an average price of Rs 452.59 per share.

Delhivery: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 48.54 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330 per share. However, investor CA Swift Investments sold 1.84 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330.02 per share. CA Swift had held 5.07 percent or 3.68 crore shares in Delhivery as of September 2022.

Alstone Textiles (India): Paschim Finance and Chit Fund Pvt Ltd sold 2.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 315.45 per share. Victory Software offloaded 1.45 lakh shares at same price. Both investors have been selling shares in the company for several days now via open market transactions.

Investors Meetings on November 22

IndusInd Bank: The bank will host an Investor Day Meet for buy-side analysts in Mumbai.

Indian Energy Exchange: Officials of the company will interact with Mawer Investment Management.

IRCTC: Officials of the company will be participating in non-deal road shows and meeting prospective investors.

Adani Total Gas: Officials of the company will interact with investors/analysts in roadshow organized by Nomura at Singapore.

Sapphire Foods India, Polycab India, Dabur India, Havells India: Officials of the companies will attend Kotak's KIE India Consumer Forum.

PI Industries: Company officials will interact with Capital World Investors Meeting.

Hindware Home Innovation: Officials of the company will interact with Asian Market Securities (AMSEC), DSP Investment Managers, Edelweiss Wealth, MK Ventures, Moneybee, Renaissance Investment Managers, and Yes Securities.

Stocks in News

New Delhi Television: Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent stake in the media firm from the market to start from November 22, and the offer will close on December 5. The price band for offer has been fixed at Rs 294 per share. Earlier this month, Sebi granted its approval to the proposed open offer.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, via a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported. The shares would be offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece. A total of around 1.8 crore shares or 0.65 percent of Nykaa's overall stake would be offloaded by Lighthouse through the block trade.

Kaynes Technology India: The electronics manufacturing company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on November 22. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 587 per share.

Blue Star: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought additional 63,179 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 17. With this, Kotak AMC increased its stake in the company to 5.045 percent, from 4.979 percent earlier.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company's subsidiary Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation has signed MoU with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system. It will address the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Alwar district.

Sadbhav Engineering: Vasistha C Patel has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect. Nitin R Patil also resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

JK Paper: The paper & packaging board company entered into Share Purchase and Shareholders’ Agreements (SPSHAs) for the acquisition of 85 percent shares of Horizon Packs (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging (SPPL). The balance 15 percent stake will be bought within a period of 3 years as per the respective SPSHAs. HPPL and SPPL together are India’s largest corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,593.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,262.91 crore on November 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - Escorts, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Sun TV Network - are under NSE F&O ban list for November 22. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.