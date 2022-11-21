 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 77 stocks including Gujarat State Petronet, Mindtree, Metropolis Healthcare, IRCTC, and LIC Housing Finance, in which long unwinding was seen.

The selling pressure extended for a third consecutive session, with the benchmark indices falling eight-tenth of a percent on November 21, tracking weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex declined 519 points at 61,145, while the Nifty50 slipped 148 points to 18,160 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts. The immediate support of the last month (10 days exponential moving average) has been broken on the downside at 18,250 levels.

"The market is now sliding down to the next important cluster support of around 18,100-18,000 levels (previous opening upside gap of November 11, 20-day EMA and previous tops as per change in polarity). This is going to be crucial support for the market, and one may expect an upside bounce from the lower levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Failure to show any sustainable upside bounce from near the said support is likely to open sharp weakness for the market ahead, he feels.

The broader markets had a flat closing on Monday. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.05 percent, and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.24 percent.