Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 52 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Sun TV Network, Bharat Forge, Alkem Laboratories, Nifty Financial, and BHEL.

The bulls took a breather on November 14 after a run-up in the previous session. The benchmark indices closed with moderate losses led by selling pressure in FMCG and select banks stocks.

The BSE Sensex was down 171 points at 61,624, while the Nifty50 declined 21 points to 18,329 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts, indicating a consolidation movement in the market at the highs.

The market breadth was muted on Monday and the broad market indices have closed on a flat note,"

"The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and the swing high of Monday could signal a possibility of a new higher top of the sequence. Hence, there is no confirmation of any higher top reversal pattern unfolding at the highs," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Shetti feels the choppy movement or minor weakness could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of sharp upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support is placed at 18,250, the market expert said.

On the broader markets front, the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed flat and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up half a percent.