Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Enduring bouts of volatility, headline indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- ended in the green on July 13.

The Sensex closed 99 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 36,693.69 and the Nifty settled with a gain of 35 points, or 0.44 percent, at 10,802.70.

"Markets are hoping for further stimulus measures from the Reserve Bank of India, following expectations of softening inflation rates, which would give the central bank room for further rate cuts. Investors are advised to be cautious and to look at stock-specific movements with regards to earnings announcements and the commentary," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades in the next session:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,741.13, followed by 10,679.57. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,879.13 and 10,955.57.

The Bank Nifty ended 1.38 percent lower at 22,089.25 on July 13. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support, is placed at 21,828.13, followed by 21,567.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,503.83 and 22,918.47.

Maximum call OI of 22.98 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 11,200, which holds 12.64 lakh contracts, and 10,800 strikes, which has accumulated 10.96 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 10,900, which added 2.26 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strikes, which added 1.01 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,800, which shed 78,075 contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes, which shed 46,200 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 19.43 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,600, which holds 14.98 lakh contracts, and 10,400 strikes, which has accumulated 14.58 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,800, which added 1.25 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400 strikes, which added 1.23 lakh contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

(For more bulk deals, click here Wipro, Mindtree, Barak Valley Cements, Century Textiles, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Khadim India, National Peroxide, Opto Circuits, Paramount Communications, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, etc. Centrum Capital: Promoter BG Advisory Services released a pledge on 6 lakh shares.

Phoenix Mills: Board approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,100 crore.

Godrej Industries approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 750 crore on a private placement basis.

BF Utilities: Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 1.3 percent stake in the company during the June quarter.

5paisa Capital: Q1 profit at Rs 2.8 crore versus loss Rs 0.52 crore, revenue at Rs 42.4 crore versus Rs 22.8 crore YoY.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 221.76 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,485.59 crore in the Indian equity market on July 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.