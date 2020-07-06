Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmark Nifty closed in the green for the fourth consecutive day, ending at a four-month high level, tracking positive global cues.

The Sensex closed 466 points, or 1.29 percent, up at 36,487.28, and the Nifty ended 156 points, or 1.47 percent, up at 10,763.65.

Positive macroeconomic data and hopes of a vaccine boosted sentiment that the global economy will bounce back from an expected recession this year.

On the domestic side, strong loan growth numbers from HDFC Bank and initial signs of ease in tensions between India and China boosted investor sentiment. However, India has risen to become the third-most impacted country in terms of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Khemka pointed out that the market ended at a four-month high, even as the country struggled to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases. "Despite the near-term momentum being positive, traders should be stock-specific and look at booking profits at regular intervals," he advised.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- months data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,702.07, followed by 10,640.43. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,818.37 and 10,873.03.

The Nifty Bank index ended 1.59 percent higher at 22,198.95 on July 6. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,113.6, followed by 22,028.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,341.7 and 22,484.5.

Maximum call OI of 23.96 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 10,500, which holds 12.54 lakh contracts, and 11,200 strikes, which has accumulated 9.66 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 11,300, which added 2.23 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strikes, which added 1.96 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,500, which shed 1.74 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which shed 64,050 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 16.58 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,300, which holds 11.12 lakh contracts, and 10,600 strikes, which has accumulated 8.65 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 10,700, which added 4.13 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strikes, which added 3.71 lakh contracts.

No significant put unwinding was witnessed on July 6.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

JP Morgan Funds bought 30,34,518 shares, whereas Flagship Indian Investment Company (Mauritius ) sold as many shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port at an average price of Rs 77.85 per share, bulk deals data on the BSE showed.

Agnus Holdings Pvt bought 26,80,555 shares, whereas Chayadeep Properties Pvt sold as many shares of Sequent Scientific at an average price of Rs 93.05.

Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 shares of Camlin Fine Sciences at an average price of Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the NSE showed.

Alpha Leon Enterprises sold 2,50,013 shares of Syncom Healthcare at an average price of Rs 3.33 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Shree Renuka Sugars, GKB Ophthalmics, Bazel International, Best Agrolife, Best Eastern Hotels, Bhanderi Infracon, Indian Acrylics, Marg Techno Projects and Polymac Thermoformers. Greaves Cotton: Subsidiary Ampere Vehicles to acquire shares of Bestway Agencies on a fully diluted basis through secondary purchase.

Shriram Transport Finance fixed the issue price at Rs 570 per share for its Rs 1,500 crore rights issue.

Godrej Consumer Products: At a consolidated level, the company expects absolute sales in Q1FY21 to be marginally lower compared to the base quarter.

Karur Vysya Bank has partnered with Star Health & Allied Insurance to sell its health insurance products.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 348.35 crore and Rs 263.47 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on July 6, provisional data available on the NSE showed.