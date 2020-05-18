App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:30 PM IST

Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,700.57, followed by 8,577.88. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,052.12 and 9,280.98.

Indian shares suffered another loss on May 18 with the Sensex falling over 1,000 points and the Nifty touching 8,806 on the downside.

With this, the Indian market extended losses into the third consecutive day.

The Sensex finished 1,028 points, or 3.31 percent, down at 30,069.93, and the Nifty settled at 8,823.25, slipping 314 points, or 3.43 percent.

Close

In sync with the benchmarks, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 3.87 percent and 2.92 percent, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, BSE Finance and BSE Bankex fell 6.39 percent and 6.33 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,700.57, followed by 8,577.88. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,052.12 and 9,280.98.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed 6.7 percent lower at 17,573.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 17,126.56, followed by 16,679.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 18,407.46 and 19,241.73.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of 12.17 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the May series.

This is followed by 9,300, which holds 8.92 lakh contracts, and 9,200 strikes, which has accumulated 8.54 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,000, which added nearly 4 lakh contracts, followed by 9,200 strikes that added 2.75 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 8,300, which shed 5,925 contracts.

Image 1

Put option data

Maximum put OI of 21.44 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the May series.

This is followed by 8,500, which holds 20.05 lakh contracts, and 8,800 strikes, which has accumulated 9.85 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 8,800, which added 2.10 lakh contracts, followed by 8,900 strikes, which added 1.17 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,000, which shed 2.92 lakh contracts, followed by 9,100 strikes that shed 1.22 lakh contracts.

image 2

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

High delivery

7 stocks saw long build-up

Long buildup

66 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

Long unwinding

66 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

Short buildup

8 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Short covering

Bulk deals

bulk deals

 

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on May 19

Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Stocks in the news

AU Small Finance Bank: The government of Singapore bought 19,69,686 shares at Rs 414.6 per share, whereas Agarwal Chirinjee Lal sold 25 lakh shares at Rs 414.6 per share.

Glaxosmithkline Pharma Q4: Profit at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 147 crore, revenue at Rs 776 crore versus Rs 751 crore YoY.

Delta Corp Q4: Profit at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 57 crore, revenue at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 204 crore YoY.

Astrazeneca Pharma Q4: Profit at Rs 9.6 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore, revenue at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 190 crore YoY.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: CARE downgraded its rating on the company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and long-term bank facilities to A- from A+ and placed credit rating under watch with negative implications.

Tata Consumer Products: Company will acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages, a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies.

Fund flow

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,512.82 crore and Rs 152.42 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on May 18, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE
No stock is under the F&O ban for May 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

