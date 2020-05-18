Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Indian shares suffered another loss on May 18 with the Sensex falling over 1,000 points and the Nifty touching 8,806 on the downside.

With this, the Indian market extended losses into the third consecutive day.

The Sensex finished 1,028 points, or 3.31 percent, down at 30,069.93, and the Nifty settled at 8,823.25, slipping 314 points, or 3.43 percent.

In sync with the benchmarks, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 3.87 percent and 2.92 percent, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, BSE Finance and BSE Bankex fell 6.39 percent and 6.33 percent, respectively.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,700.57, followed by 8,577.88. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,052.12 and 9,280.98.

The Nifty Bank closed 6.7 percent lower at 17,573.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 17,126.56, followed by 16,679.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 18,407.46 and 19,241.73.

Maximum call OI of 12.17 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the May series.

This is followed by 9,300, which holds 8.92 lakh contracts, and 9,200 strikes, which has accumulated 8.54 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 9,000, which added nearly 4 lakh contracts, followed by 9,200 strikes that added 2.75 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 8,300, which shed 5,925 contracts.

Maximum put OI of 21.44 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the May series.

This is followed by 8,500, which holds 20.05 lakh contracts, and 8,800 strikes, which has accumulated 9.85 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 8,800, which added 2.10 lakh contracts, followed by 8,900 strikes, which added 1.17 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,000, which shed 2.92 lakh contracts, followed by 9,100 strikes that shed 1.22 lakh contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

7 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Bulk deals

Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank: The government of Singapore bought 19,69,686 shares at Rs 414.6 per share, whereas Agarwal Chirinjee Lal sold 25 lakh shares at Rs 414.6 per share.

Glaxosmithkline Pharma Q4: Profit at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 147 crore, revenue at Rs 776 crore versus Rs 751 crore YoY.

Delta Corp Q4: Profit at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 57 crore, revenue at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 204 crore YoY.

Astrazeneca Pharma Q4: Profit at Rs 9.6 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore, revenue at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 190 crore YoY.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: CARE downgraded its rating on the company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and long-term bank facilities to A- from A+ and placed credit rating under watch with negative implications.

Tata Consumer Products: Company will acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages, a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies.

Fund flow

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,512.82 crore and Rs 152.42 crore, respectively, in the Indian equity market on May 18, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

No stock is under the F&O ban for May 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.