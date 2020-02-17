Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on February 17 ended in the red for the third consecutive session as investor sentiment remained fragile due to concerns over India's economic growth and the impact of Supreme Court's AGR order on telecom and banking stocks.

Sensex closed 202 points, or 0.49 percent, down at 41,055.69 while Nifty ended 68 points, or 0.56 percent, lower at 12,045.80.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices underperformed the benchmark, suffering losses of 0.91 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively.

Technically, Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and closed a tad below its immediate support of 50-DEMA.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12002, followed by 11958.2. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12124.6 and 12203.4.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.50 percent down at 30,680.70. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30541.4, followed by 30402.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30909.1 and 31137.5.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 26.26 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 12,300 strike price, which holds 25.11 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,200, which has accumulated 23.61 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,100 strike price, which added 5.17 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike price that added 3.35 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,500 strike price, which shed 75,750 contracts, followed by 12,400 which shed 55,875 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 34.18 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the February series.

This is followed by 11,800 strike price, which holds 23.92 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,900 strike price, which has accumulated 20.20 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,800 strike price, which added 2.81 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike, which added 85,725 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike price, which shed 2.74 lakh contracts, followed by 12,200 strike price which shed 1.19 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

15 stocks saw long build-up

45 stocks saw long unwinding

56 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

25 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Board meetings

Berger Paints: The board will meet on February 18 to consider and declare an interim dividend for FY20.

Vitesse Agro: The board will meet on February 18 to consider and approve preferential issuance of shares.

Dr. Lal Path Labs: The board will meet on February 25 to consider the proposal of the declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

Relaxo Footwears: The board will meet on February 27 to consider and declare an interim dividend for FY20.

Quick Heal Technologies: The board will meet on February 24 to consider and declare an interim dividend for FY20.

Stocks in the news

JSW Energy: Company will buy 1,050 MW GMR Kamalanga Energy for Rs 5,321 crore.

KPI Global: Company bags order for executing solar power project of 900KW capacity from JPB Fibers, Surat.

Orissa Minerals: Belkundi Iron & Manganese Mine gets the nod for iron ore production and Manganese Ore enhancement in Odisha.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: Company on Feb 20 to consider fundraising via preferential issue of securities to promoters and strategic investors.

Grasim Industries: Board approves raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 374.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 154.25 crore in the Indian equity market on February 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stock under F&O ban on NSE