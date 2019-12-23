Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market ended a lacklustre session with a moderate loss on December 23, snapping its four-day winning streak. BJP's failure to win a majority in the Jharkhand elections also dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended down 38.88 points at 41,642.66 while the Nifty 50 lost 9 points to 12,262.80, forming a small-bodied green candle as closing was higher than the opening tick.

Market breadth was in favour of bears with about 1,374 shares declining against 1,102 advancing on the NSE.

Experts expect the market to remain rangebound in the coming sessions due to the lack of triggers. They believe 12,000 would act as crucial support.

"With investor participation likely to remain thin in the next few sessions, traders and investors need to be cautious at higher levels. Technically, 12,300 and 12,350 would act as resistance zones for the market. On the lower side, 12,150 level would be the ultimate support for the market," Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Ventures also expects some choppy sessions going into the year-end as activity from the institutional side is tepid during the holiday season.

The broader markets also closed flat with a negative bias while on the sectoral front, there was a mixed trend with PSU Bank index losing a percent.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking advised investors to follow a stock-specific approach for trading/investing purpose.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,221.6, followed by 12,180.4. If the index gains strength, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,295.6 and 12,328.4.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.14 percent lower at 32,339.50 on December 23. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,189.87, followed by 32,040.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,495.87 and 32,652.33.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 31.47 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,300 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 12,400 strike price, which holds 21.83 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,500, which has accumulated 20.60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the 12,300 strike price, which added 6.79 lakh contracts, followed by 12,400 strike price that added 2.51 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,100 strike price, which shed 1.2 lakh contracts, followed by 12,000 strike, which shed 1.05 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 39 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the December series.

This is followed by 12,200 strike price, which holds 36.12 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500 strike price, which has accumulated 33.19 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 12,300 strike price, which added nearly 1.61 lakh contracts, followed by 12,100 strike, which added 1.17 lakh contracts and 11,800 strike, which added 0.9 lakh contract.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,600 strike price, which shed 4.6 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike which shed 4.28 lakh contracts and 11,700 strike which shed 4 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

27 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

32 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

55 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

33 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Mahindra Holidays: Company's officials will meet Whitestone Financial Advisors on December 24 and Old Bridge Capital on December 31.

Colgate-Palmolive: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

Fine Organic Industries: Officials of the company will be interacting with investors and analyst on December 24.

Stocks in the news

Chalet Hotels: Company entered in franchise & other agreements with Hyatt India Consultancy.

Solara Active Pharma: NCLT sanctioned scheme of merger between Strides Chemicals and company.

GE & TD: Company executed agreement to sell undertaking at Naini, Allahabad to Shirdi Sai Electricals.

Tata Motors: NCLT sanctioned scheme of agreement between company and Tata Advanced Systems.

JSW Energy: Company completed transfer of JSW Energy (Kutehr) to JSW Hydro Energy.

L&T Finance: Company approved offer & issuance of up to 3 crore CPRS (cumulative redeemable preference shares) worth up to Rs 300 crore.

Hindalco: Muri refinery in Jharkhand restarted production of Alumina after receiving consent to operate from JSPCB (Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board0.

Jet Airways: Committee of Creditors passed resolution to issue fresh invitation of Expression of Interest for corporate debtor.

ITC: John Pulinthanam resigned from board of directors of company with immediate effect.

Minda Industries: Company bought sensor machinery from Sensata Tech for Rs 45.2 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signed a license agreement for a 55 room upcoming Hotel at Hill Cart Road in Darjeeling.

HCL Technologies: Company and Critical Manufacturing partnered to bring Industry 4.0 services and support to MES clients.

IRCTC: Ministry of Railways revised the tariff of standard meals on static units over Indian Railways.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company has delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lakshita' to the buyers.

IRCTC: Company signed Memorandum of Understanding with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI).

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,463.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,947.36 crore in the Indian equity market on December 23, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Fund flow

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE