Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market extended last week's uptrend with benchmark indices gaining 0.7 percent on July 1. The rally was driven by positive global cues after US-China said both countries will not levy any new tariffs on each other.

The BSE Sensex gained 291.86 points to 39,686.50 while the Nifty 50 rose 76.70 points to 11,865.60 forming a bullish candle on daily charts.

"Technically, with the Nifty bouncing smartly, the bulls seem to have made a comeback for the short term. Monday's unfilled intraday opening upside gap signals more upside for the Nifty in the next session," Nagaraj Shetti – Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said immediate supports to be watched at 11,800-11,820 levels while further intraday up move from here could find resistance at 11,910 levels.

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors also said the index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern indicating current momentum to continue as it has managed to close above 20-day SMA after 11 days of consolidation.

"A decisive trade above 11,890 will push prices higher towards 11,980-12,070 zone. Moreover, a close below the strong support of 11,800 will be the first sign of reversal of the trend," he added.

The overall market breadth was not impressive, despite the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.17 percent and Smallcap index 0.6 percent. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Auto, Financial Service and Pharma indices gained more than 1 percent, followed by Bank Nifty (up 0.86 percent).

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,865.60 on July 1. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,836.03, followed by 11,806.47. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,889.93 and 11,914.27.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,372.20, up 267 points on July 1. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,262.3, followed by 31,152.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,466.21, followed by 31,560.2.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 14.50 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the July series.

This is followed by 12,500 strike price, which now holds 12.80 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,300, which has accumulated 9.79 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at 12,400 strike price, which added 2.25 lakh contracts, followed by a 12,300 strike price which added 1.14 lakh contracts and 11,900 strike which added 1.09 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 16.43 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the July series.

This was followed by 11,300 strike price, which now holds 12.09 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 10.12 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,800 strike price, which added 1.34 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 strike price that added 1.28 lakh contracts and 11,500 strike which added 0.96 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

73 stocks saw a long buildup

43 stocks that saw short covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates short covering.

33 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

15 stocks saw long unwinding

Analyst or Board Meetings/Briefings

Sunil Healthcare: Board meeting is scheduled on July 4 to consider allotment of preference shares on a private placement basis.

Emmbi Industries: Company's officials will meet multiple analysts on July 2.

Swelect Energy Systems: Board meeting is scheduled on July 8 to consider issue of bonus shares and other businesses.

Mahindra Logistics: One-on-one meeting with VEC Investments is scheduled to be held on July 3.

Sanghi Industries: Senior management of the company will meet the investors / analysts in Chennai on July 4.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Board meeting to be held on July 29 to consider June quarter results.

Steel Strips Wheels: Board meeting to be held on July 8 to consider June quarter results.

: Company has arranged Conference Call on July 2 to discuss the proposed sale of entire equity share capital held by Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (a subsidiary

of company) in 9 operational road projects to the Indinfravit Trust.

Agro Tech Foods: Analyst call on the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2019 scheduled for July 18.

HG Infra Engineering: Company to participate in Motilal Oswal India Investment Cycle Conference on July 2 at Mumbai.

Stocks in news

Cox & Kings: CARE revised its credit rating to BB with a stable outlook from AA- with a stable outlook.

Hero Motocorp: Total sales in June 2019 declined to 6,16,526 units against 6,52,028 units sold in June 2018.

DHFL: Lenders decide to sign inter-creditor agreement to implement resolution plan by July 5. Company is in SMA-0 category for a few banks and delayed payment to few lenders on bank loans in June - CNBC-TV18 sources.

HCL Technologies: Acquisition of select IBM Software Products has been completed.

JSW Energy: Company's deal to buy 1000 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh from JSPL terminated.

Cox & Kings: Company defaulted on Rs 50 crore payment.

GAIL India: Fitch affirmed company's foreign issuer rating at BBB- with stable outlook.

MOIL: Company hiked manganese ore prices on silico grades by 5 percent.

Oil India: Fitch affirmed company's IDR at 'BBB-' with stable outlook.

SBI: Bank and NIIF signed MoU to boost capital availability for infra projects.

ICRA: Company placed Naresh Takkar on leave, effective immediately, until further notice, and decided to appoint Vipul Agarwal as interim chief operating officer.

Tata Motors: Commercial and passenger vehicle sales in domestic market down 14 percent to 49,073 units versus 56,773 units YoY.

TVS Motor Company: Two-wheeler sales fell to 2,83,461 units versus 3,01,201 units YoY.

Eicher Motors: Total motorcycle sales declined to 58,339 units against 74,477 units YoY.

Bharti Airtel: Merger of consumer mobile businesses of TTSL, TTML into Bharti Airtel completed. Company sets July 12 as record date for issuance of shares w.r.t. TTML merger.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Fund Flow Picture

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth net Rs 426.53 crore but Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold Rs 50.99 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

One stock under F&O ban period on NSE

For July 2, DHFL is under the F&O ban period.

Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.