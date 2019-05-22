App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Sensex ended the day with gains of 1,421.90 points or 3.75 percent at 39352.67, while Nifty ended up 421.10 points or 3.69 percent at 11,828.30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high on May 20 after posting the biggest single-session gain since 2009. The Sensex and Nifty rallied over 3.5 percent each, as exit polls of Lok Sabha election 2019 suggested a clear majority for BJP led NDA government.

The Sensex ended the day with gains of 1,421.90 points or 3.75 percent at 39352.67, while Nifty ended up 421.10 points or 3.69 percent at 11,828.30. About 2013 shares advanced, 613 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged.

Indiabulls Housing, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, SBI and Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Dr Reddy’s Labs, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the green led by PSU banks, infra, auto, energy, FMCG, metal and pharma.

"After a few volatile sessions, the markets today opened with a 2 percent gain on both the indices with exit polls stating a comfortable victory to the NDA. The expected stability and continuity in policy, increase in FII inflow are keeping the markets positive, said Pradeep Gupta, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, Anand Rathi.

"We are likely to see a revival in the corporate performance from the 2nd quarter in this financial year. If these results hold true on May 23, it will be good for the economy, though in the short term the markets may be driven by sentiments," he added.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,828.30 on May 20. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,664.87, followed by 11,501.53. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,918.37and 12,008.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,759.7, up 1,309.55 points on May 20. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,304.67, followed by 29,849.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,021.27, followed by 31,282.84.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 36.88 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,800 strike price, which now holds 19.38 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 15.15 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 12,200, which added 4.29 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike price that added 2.49 lakh contracts and 12,000 strike price that added 1.80 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500 that shed 2.35 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 that shed 1.57 lakh contracts and 11,400 that shed 1.55 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 20.07 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,700 strike price, which now holds 12.01 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,300 strike price, which has now accumulated 11.52 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which added 7.58 lakh contracts, followed by 11,600 strike price that added 3.05 lakh contracts and 11,700 strike price that added 1.65 lakh contracts.

No major Put unwinding seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

highrollover

153 stocks saw a long buildup

long buldup

29 stocks that saw short covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates short covering.

short covering

16 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

short build up

1 stock saw long unwinding

long unwining

Bulk Deals:

bulk20

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,734.45 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold Rs 542.71 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

fii20

Stocks in news:

Adani Green: Promoters will sell up to 5.6 percent stake via OFS at floor price at Rs 43 per share

Tata Motors consolidated net profit fell 49 percent at Rs 1,108 crore from Rs 2,175 crore last year. Revenue declined to Rs 86,422 crore against Rs 89,928.97.

Dhampur Sugar Mills informed the exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 20, 2019, recommended a final dividend of 3.00 per equity share.

BPCL Q4: Net profit was at Rs 3,124.9 crore and revenue down 6.6 percent at Rs 73,990.4 crore, QoQ

Panacea Biotec received Azacitidine USFDA approval for the US market

Indostar Capital board approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Himadri Speciality Chemical: Board meeting on May 28 will consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, and dividend

Future Enterprises: Board meeting scheduled on May 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

JSW Steel: Board to meet on May 24 to consider fundraising

PNB Gilts: Board meeting on May 27 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, and consider recommendation of dividend, if any for FY 2018-19.

Two stocks under ban period on NSE

For May 20, Jet Airways and Reliance Capital are under a ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

First Published on May 20, 2019 07:54 pm

