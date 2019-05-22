App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

At close, Sensex was down 372.17 points at 37,090.82, while Nifty was down 130.70 points at 11,148.20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benchmark indices fell for the ninth consecutive session for the first time in eight years. Nifty broke 11,150 level while Senses ended below its 100-DMA.

At close, Sensex was down 372.17 points at 37,090.82, while Nifty was down 130.70 points at 11,148.20. About 639 shares advanced, 1,826 shares declined, and 157 shares were unchanged.

Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing and Yes Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while Titan Company, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and HUL were among gainers.

On the sectoral front, major selling was seen in PSU Banks and Pharma as both the indices closed with 4 percent cut, followed by metal, auto, energy and infra.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

Nifty closed at 11,148.20 on May 13. According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,082.47, followed by 11,016.73. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,257.07 and 11,365.93.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,659.95, down 380.55 points on May 13. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,504.3, followed by 28,348.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,932.3, followed by 29,204.7.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 12.48 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 11.48 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,600, which has accumulated 4.83 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which added 3.04 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 strike price that added 3.02 lakh contracts.

There was no Call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 27.31 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the May series.

This was followed by 11,500 strike price, which now holds 17.21 lakh contracts in open interest and 11,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 12.93 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,200 which added 1.19 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800 strike price that added 0.81 lakh contracts and 11,000 strike price that added 0.70 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

19 stocks saw a long buildup

4 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

149 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

27 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deal

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,056.01 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,057.91 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on May 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks in news:

CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of PNC Infratech subsidiary PNC Khajuraho Highways as CARE A

Godrej Industries Q4: Consolidated net profit was at Rs 424 crore versus Rs 178.3 crore, revenue was up 48.3 percent at Rs 2,917 crore versus Rs 2,004 crore, YoY.

Indian Acrylics Q4: Net profit was up 81.8% at Rs 5 crore against Rs 2.6 crore, revenue was up 47.5% at Rs 174.2 crore versus Rs 118.1 crore, YoY

Avadh Sugar recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1

Shreyans Industries recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share

Honeywell Q4: Net profit was down 5.4% at Rs 84 crore, revenue was at Rs 810.3 crore

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

BEML board meeting is scheduled to meet on May 25 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and dividend

Lakshmi Vilas Bank board meeting is scheduled on May 28 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Divis Lab board will meet on May 25 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 and dividend

JSPL board will meet on May 21 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019

Zero stock under ban period on NSE

For May 14, there is no security under a ban. Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

First Published on May 13, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge

