Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 after opening gap down extended losses as the day progressed and broke the psychological 11,500-mark on September 10, tracking further weakness in Indian rupee which ended at new record closing low of 72.45 to the dollar. The renewed trade tensions between the US and China also dented sentiment.

The index closed sharply lower, forming 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily candlestick chart.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 11,570.25 and extended losses to decisively break 11,500 levels. The index hit an intraday high of 11,573 and low of 11,427.30, before closing down 151 points or 1.30 percent at 11,438.10.

"Negative cues from the Emerging Market space appears to have ruined the chances of pull back rally as Nifty50 registered a large bearish candle which resembles a bearish belt hold pattern suggesting a fresh downward pressure on the indices," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said with rupee looking vulnerable with a fresh breakdown which has opened a downside target of 73.74 levels, bears of equity markets will swear to pull down the indices further towards their 100-day EMA which value is placed around 11,060 kinds of levels. This kind of weakness can be expected on a close below recent swing low of 11,393 levels."

However, in between meaningful support can be expected in the zone of 11,200–11,150 levels, according to him.

On the upsides, he said pullback rally will not resume unless Nifty50 closes above 11,603 levels. "Hence, aggressive traders can consider fresh shorts on breach of 11,390 levels by placing a stop above day's high."

The India Volatility Index increased by 10.07 percent to 15.29.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,438.10 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,385.93, followed by 11,333.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,531.63 and 11,625.17.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,201.75, down 279.70 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,094.67, followed by 26,987.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,356.87, followed by 27,511.94.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 45.25 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,800 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,600 strike price, which now holds 37.53 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700, which has accumulated 34.83 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 11,600, which added 8.41 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,700 which added 8.08 lakh contracts and 11,500 which added 6.33 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 1.27 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 which shed 0.10 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 44.29 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,400 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the September series.

This was followed by the 11,500 strike price, which now holds 43.25 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,000 strike price, which has now accumulated 38.48 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which added 3.85 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,200 which added 0.75 lakh contracts and 10,900 which added 0.4 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which shed 4.38 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 11,400 which shed 3.12 lakh contracts and 11,600 which shed 2.49 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 841.68 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 289.66 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

14 stocks saw long buildup

9 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

113 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

71 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Balrampur Chini Mills: Morgan Stanley France Sas sold 14,80,050 shares of the company at Rs 78.32 per share.

GTN Industries: Vishruti Mayur Patel bought 1,26,727 shares of the company at Rs 22.75 per share.

Sumit Woods: Agarwal Seema bought 1,35,000 shares of the company at Rs 47.09 per share, Amit Gupta 1,08,000 shares at Rs 48.03 per share, Nisha Baruah 1,95,000 shares at Rs 48.02 per share and Sanjay Chandel 1,02,000 shares at Rs 47.37 per share while Bishal More sold 90,000 shares at Rs 48.02 per share.

Uttam Value Steels: Shree Global Tradefin sold 7,05,29,661 shares of the company at Re 0.1 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Cigniti Technologies: Company's officials will be participating in a non-deal road show from September 11-12 in Mumbai.

Shiva Suitings: Annual General Meeting to be held on September 29.

Finolex Industries: Company's officials are meeting Reliance MF on September 11.

PI Industries: A meeting with investors namely JM Financial Services is scheduled to be held on September 11.

Acrow India: Annual General Meeting to be held on September 18.

Real Strips: Annual General Meeting to be held on September 29.

Lyka Labs: Annual General Meeting to be held on September 29.

Nandan Denim: Annual General Meeting to be held on September 29.

Galaxy Surfactants: Company's officials are meeting investors/analysts on September 11 and 14.

Lakshmi Energy and Foods: Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members is scheduled to be held on October 8.

Stocks in news

Reliance Home Finance: Q1 profit rises to Rs 48 crore versus Rs 34 crore; revenue increases to Rs 404 crore from Rs 383 crore (YoY).

Sun Pharma: One of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has agreed to acquire shares of Tarsius Pharma, Israel, by way of subscription of 3,45,622 ordinary shares of nominal value of NIS 0.01 each, representing 18.75 percent of shares of Tarsius, on a fully diluted basis.

Rudra Global Infra Products: Q1 consolidated profit jumps to Rs 3.8 crore versus Rs 0.56 crore; revenue rises to Rs 144.05 crore versus Rs 80.40 crore (YoY).

Jaiprakash Associates: ICICI Bank has filed petition under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the company. The company has been given time to file its reply within seven days and the matter is listed for September 17, 2018.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: ICRA assigned short-term rating for the bank limit of Rs 50 crore at A3+.

Jai Corp: Its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital (UIVCL) will seek the approval of its shareholders to amalgamate its wholly-owned subsidiary company UI Wealth Advisors Private Limited (UIWAPL) with itself at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 27, 2018.

Indian Wood Products Company: Company has received the licence to establish and operate in Jammu & Kashmir from the Conservator of Forest, East Circle Jammu.

Manali Petrochemical: Company will launch the products of its wholly owned subsidiary Notedome Limited, UK, manufactured at the facilities of the Company in Chennai during September 2018.

Essel Propack: Company issued commercial papers for Rs 60 crore on private placement basis.

Sarda Plywood Industries: National Company Law Tribunal approved the scheme of amalgamation of P S Plywood Products with the company.

Arman Financial Services: Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on September 13 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: Company appointed Nalini Venkatesh as independent director on the board.

Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs: Company has entered in to Memorandum of Understanding to acquire land of 1,00,000 square feet at Nagpur in Maharashtra for Rs 1.25 crore and 5,000 square feet situated at Wardha in Maharashtra for Rs 1.21 crore.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 11, not a single stock is present in this list.