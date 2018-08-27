Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50 continued its northward journey for the sixth consecutive week as it crossed another milestone of 11,700 on first day of August expiry week and ended at record closing high, driven by positive global cues. The rally in bank stocks on hope of early resolution to non-performing assets also boosted investors sentiment.

The index formed robust bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts on Monday. The broader market also participated in the rally with the Nifty Midcap rising over a percent while all sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, IT and Metal rising around 1.5 percent each.

The consistent upward movement has been taking indices to newer highs every week which seems to be indicating that the Nifty may be heading towards 11,800-12,000 but one should keep cautious stance as the Nifty rallied more than 6 percent for five consecutive weeks, experts said, adding the volatility may increase ahead of expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday.

The Nifty50 after opening directly above 11,600 levels gradually moved up as the day progressed and hit an intraday record high of 11,700.95 in late trade. The index closed 134.90 points higher at 11,692.

"Last three sessions of price action proved to be a mild pause in the ongoing strong up move as Nifty50 appears to have regained its bullish momentum as it signed off the first session of the week with a robust bull candle. With this renewed strength, this index can be expected to head towards the zone of 11,800–12,000 by the end of this expiry," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, another major index Bank Nifty, is pointing towards some sort of divergence in the broader markets as it failed to register new highs for last 9 trading sessions which may spoil the party for bulls unless it recovers and get past 28,325-levels by the end of next session, he feels.

He said as markets are trading in uncharted territories traders are advised to adopt a cautious stance and maintain a stop below 11,595 on closing basis as they may remain choppy and volatile ahead of F&O expiry.

India VIX fell 0.76 percent to 12.31 levels and overall lower volatility suggests that bulls are likely to hold the tight grip on the market, experts feel.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,692 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,624.73, followed by 11,557.47. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,730.13 and 11,768.27.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,264.20, up 429.50 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,042.34, followed by 27,820.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,401.94, followed by 28,539.67.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 28.05 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,700 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,800 strike price, which now holds 24.23 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,500, which has accumulated 22.76 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,800, which added 5.37 lakh contracts, followed by 11,900 which added 4.05 lakh contracts.

Highest Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,600, which shed 16.82 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500, which shed 6.4 lakh contracts and 11,400 which shed 5.34 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 38.54 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 36.85 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 11,600 strike price, which has now accumulated 36.01 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,600 which added 19.22 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 which added 12.95 lakh contracts and 11,800 which added 2.48 lakh contracts.

Highest Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,500, which shed 1.62 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 which shed 5.07 lakh contracts and 11,100 which shed 2.48 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 252.52 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 1,117.24 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

86 stocks saw long buildup

75 stocks saw short-covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

35 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

11 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Kapston Facilities: Chandrakanth C bought 44,400 shares of the company at Rs 93.44 per share on the NSE.

Welspun Enterprises: Welspun Group Master Trust bought 11,47,074 shares of the company at Rs 165.77 per share.

Coral India: Kuber India Fund sold 2,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 21.53 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Vedanta: The company is attending Motilal Oswal 14th Annual Global Investor Conference on August 28.

KLK Electrical: Board of directors decided to hold the 37th AGM of the company on September 28.

Abhijit Trading Company: Annual General Meeting of the compny will be held on September 22.

Apollo Pipes: 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 22.

Metal Coatings (India): 24th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 19.

Manaksia Steels: 17th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 27.

Punjab National Bank: Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 18.

LT Foods: Company would be participating in analyst meetings in Mumbai on August 28. In addition, it would be attending Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference on August 29.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: 30th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 20.

Arshiya: Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 18.

Morepen Laboratories: Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 21.

Kaveri Seed Company: G Vijay Kumar, CFO of the company will be participating in a non-deal road show (organised by B&K Securities) meetings with several funds/ investors in the UK on August 28 and 29.

Veer Energy & Infrastructure: Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 28.

Sarda Energy: Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 21.

BGR Energy Systems: 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on September 26.

Emami: Senior Management of the company will be participating in the Investor Conference, Motilal Oswal Conference 2018 in Mumbai to be held on August 28.

MCX: Company will be participating in the Investor Conference, Motilal Oswal Conference 2018 in Mumbai to be held on August 28.

MBL Infrastructures: Company’s representative(s) will be attending Analyst/investors meeting on August 29.

Radico Khaitan: Senior management of the company is scheduled to meet investors in a series of 1x1 meetings organised by Emkay Global on August 28 & 29 in Hong Kong and August 30 & 31 in Singapore.

Stocks in news

JBF Industries: Company and KKR Jupiter Advisors (KKR) have entered into a binding understanding, wherein KKR has agreed to buy out a 100 percent stake of in company's subsidiary JBF Petrochemicals.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 30 to consider the raising of capital from the market through QIP for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000.00 crore.

Punj Lloyd: Jyoti Punj resigned as non-executive independent director and Shiv Punj as executive director of the company w.e.f. August 27.

Tata Power: Unit Coastal Gujarat Power issued NCDs for an amount of Rs 2,700 crore on private placement basis.

Punjab National Bank: Company seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares to government upto Rs 2,816 crore on preferential basis.

GAIL: Executive says company to restart Dabhol LNG terminal on September 29. Dabhol LNG Terminal was shut since May 2 - CNBC-TV18.

Power Companies: Allahabad HC does not grant interim relief to power companies.

Vipul: Company received letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the operations, maintenance, management and transfer of Wayside Amenities Facility along 'Agra-Lucknow Expressway'.

C&C Constructions: The company in joint venture has bagged order worth Rs 266.22 crore and the share of it in this JV is 50 percent.

SpiceJet: Company successfully conducted India's first-ever BioJet fuel powered flight.

Karuturi Global: The board discussed allotment of fresh equity shares, on preferential basis, for 29 crore shares and allotment of fresh equity warrants for 66 crore shares.

Fertiliser Subsidy: Fertiliser companies to be paid subsidies every week instead of waiting for months - CNBC-Awaaz.

HIL: Company through its wholly owned subsidiary. HIL International GmbH, Germany has completed the acquisition of Parador Holdings GmbH, Germany after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including anti-trust approvals from German Federal Republic.

Kothari Products: CARE revised its rating on long term bank facilities of Rs 4.5 crore to BBB-/Negative from BBB+/Stable and short term bank facilities of Rs 1,495.50 crore to A3 from A2.

Trent: Commercial Paper issued by the company on March 5, 2018, for an amount of Rs 100 crore has been redeemed on the maturity due date i.e. August 27.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 28, Hexaware Technologies, Jet Airways and Jain Irrigation Systems are present in this list.