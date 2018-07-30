Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty50, after opening at fresh record high, erased gains after first hour of trade but managed to recoup those losses and remained higher for major part of the session on Monday.

The index continued its positive momentum, forming a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts indicating that there could be some consolidation or correction going ahead.

A 'Hanging Man' is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top (362-point rally from its recent low of 10,957.10 recorded on July 19). In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty50 after opening at fresh record high of 11,296.65 hit 10,300-mark for the first time but corrected after first hour of trade to hit day's low of 11,261.45. The index managed to recoup those losses in late morning trade and hit a new intraday high of 11,328.10.

It closed above 11,300 levels for the first time, rising 41.10 points to 11,319.50.

"Albeit Nifty50 opened the week on a positive note by the end of the day it registered Hanging Man kind of formation which is usually seen around short term turning points," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said however, a confirmation in this regard is required which will occur once Nifty50 slips below 11,261 levels triggering weakness on candlestick charts. "Interestingly this kind of weak pattern is accompanied by overbought levels on oscillator charts suggesting some sort of pull back.

Besides current price of index on short term charts is trading at much higher levels than its short term average prices suggesting that rally is due for a corrective and consolidation phase, he feels. Hence, it looks prudent for traders to book profits in next session and remain on sidelines till market correct and consolidate for couple of trading sessions, he said.

On dips traders can initiate buying between the gap zone of 11,210–11,185 registered on last Friday, Mohammad advised.

India VIX moved up by 1.52 percent to 12.49. Overall lower volatility suggests bulls are holding the tight grip on the market, experts said.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,319.50 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,277.97, followed by 11,236.43. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,344.57 and 11,369.63.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,842.60, up 208.2 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,675.77, followed by 27,508.94. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,941.57, followed by 28,040.53.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 28.05 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,400 strike price, which now holds 20.35 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 18 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the stike price of 11,600, which added 4.16 lakh contracts, followed by 11,400 which added 2.8 lakh contracts and 11,300 which added 1.86 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,200, which shed 2.13 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which shed 0.9 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 41.46 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for August series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 24.87 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,700 strike price, which has now accumulated 22.18 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,300 which added 4.01 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 which added 3.26 lakh contracts and 11,000 which added 2.92 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put Unwinding seen.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 234.04 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 48.58 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

85 stocks saw long buildup

34 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

73 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

17 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Talwalkars Lifestyles: Smaller Cap World Fund Inc sold 2,25,000 shares of the company at Rs 138.5 per share.

TCNS Clothing: Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund bought 3,27,942 shares of the company at Rs 655.06 per share.

Modi Rubber: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE bought 2,28,481 shares of the company at Rs 51.45 per share while Quantum (M) Limited sold 2,28,481 shares of the company at Rs 51.45 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Astra Microwave Products: Company has scheduled the quarterly financial performance conference call with analysts on July 31.

Rane Holdings: Earnings Conference Call' is scheduled on August 6 to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Rane Brake Lining: Earnings Conference Call' is scheduled on August 6 to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Rane Madras: Earnings Conference Call' is scheduled on August 6 to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Rane Engine Valve: Earnings Conference Call' is scheduled on August 6 to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Earnings Conference Call' is scheduled on August 8 to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June.

Balrampur Chini Mills: Company's representative(s) would be interacting on August 2 with officials of Sundaram Asset Management.

Apollo Tyres: Investor meet is scheduled to be held on August 2.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Investor conference call on August 7 to discuss with investors/analysts the financial results for the quarter ended June.

Thomas Cook: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 7 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Asahi India Glass: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on August 7 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Himatsingka Seide: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

United Breweries: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Saurashtra Cement: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 14 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Techno Electric and Engineering: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

INEOS Styrolution India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Sterling Tools: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 11 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Leel Electricals: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 13 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Glenmark Pharma: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 11 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Igarashi Motors India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 8 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

MRF: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 9 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Sanghi Industries: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Lovable Lingerie: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 7 to approve the unaudited financial results for June quarter.

Bajaj Corp: The company will be meeting institutional investors, a meet organized by Spark Capital on July 31.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Post results Conference Call with investors is scheduled to be held August 6.

Newgen Software Technologies: Company will be conducting Earnings Conference Call on August 2.

Stocks in news

Results on Tuesday: Tata Motors, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, UPL, Vedanta, Dabur, Jagran Prakashan, Ajanta Pharma, V-Guard Industries, Bank of India, Castrol, GSFC, IIFL Holding, Mahanagar Gas, Raymond, DCM Shriram, IL&FS Engineering, BASF India, AGC Network, Alkyl Amines, Asian Hotels (North), Astral Poly Technik, Blue Dart, Century Enka, EIH, FACT, Fortis Malar, Huhtamaki PPL, IGPL, ION exchange, Jaypee infratech, JK Paper, KIOCL, LG Balakrishnan, Maithan Alloy, Mangalore Chemical, Morepen Labs, Orient Refractories, Redington (India), Setco Automotive, Standard Chartered Plc, Supreme Industries, TI Financial holding, Triveni Turbine

HDFC Bank: The board approved floor price for QIP at Rs 2,179.13 per share. The bank proposed QIP to raise up to Rs 15,500 crore.

Axis Bank: Q1 earnings beat estimates, profit falls 46.3 percent to Rs 701 crore versus Rs 1,305.6 crore; NII rises 11.9 percent to Rs 5,167 crore versus Rs 4,616.1 crore (YoY).

Tech Mahindra: Q1 profit declines 26.5 percent to Rs 897.9 crore versus Rs 1,221 crore; rupee revenue rises 2.8 percent to Rs 8,276.3 crore versus Rs 8,054.5 crore (QoQ).

IDFC Bank: Q1 profit slips 58.5 percent to Rs 181.5 crore versus Rs 437.6 crore; NII increases 26.2 percent to Rs 489.8 crore versus Rs 388 crore (YoY).

Idea Cellular: Q1 consolidated profit at Rs 256.5 crore versus loss of Rs 962.2 crore; revenue down 4 percent to Rs 5,889.2 crore versus Rs 6,137.3 crore (QoQ).

InterGlobe Aviation: Q1 profit drops 96.6 percent to Rs 27.8 crore versus Rs 811.1 crore; revenue rises 13.2 percent to Rs 6,512 crore versus Rs 5,752.9 crore (YoY).

Avenue Supermarts: Q1 profit jumps 43.4 percent to Rs 250.6 crore versus Rs 174.8 crore; revenue rises 26.7 percent to Rs 4,559.4 crore versus Rs 3,598.1 crore (YoY).

Gujarat State Petronet: Q1 profit declines 5.3 percent to Rs 144.4 crore versus Rs 152.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 391.2 crore versus Rs 296.3 crore (YoY).

Gujarat Gas: Q1 profit rises 16.3 percent to Rs 121.4 crore versus Rs 104.3 crore; revenue increases 19.4 percent to Rs 1,765.1 crore versus Rs 1,478 crore (YoY).

Oberoi Realty: Q1 profit rises to Rs 309.42 crore versus Rs 91.37 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 888.26 crore versus Rs 260.71 crore (YoY).

IDFC: Q1 profit falls to Rs 3 crore versus Rs 3.7 crore; NII declines to Rs 14.5 crore versus Rs 16.1 crore (YoY).

Jaiprakash Associates: Q1 net loss at Rs 285 crore versus profit of Rs 265 crore; revenue slips to Rs 1,690.8 crore versus Rs 2,491 crore (YoY).

NHPC: Board approved the proposal of raising corporate debentures/bonds aggregating to Rs 3,300 crore on private placement basis.

Techno Electric and Engineering: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of amalgamation of company with Simran Wind Project Limited.

No stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 31, not a single stock is present in this list.