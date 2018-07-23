Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

After opening above the 11,000 mark, the Nifty50 rallied sharply to hit a fresh six-month high and closed around the same level, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts on Monday.

The winning of no-confidence motion by Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha and cut in GST rates for several products boosted investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at record closing high of 36,718.60, up 222 points while all sectoral indices also finished in the green barring IT.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.1 percent but despite positive sentiment, more than 300 stocks hit 52-week lows today.

The Nifty50 opened at 11,019.85 and gained further strength in later part of the session to hit a six-month high of 11,093.40. The index closed 74.60 points higher at 11,084.80.

The index surpassed immediate hurdle of 11,080 and given a highest daily close since January 29. Now the index is less than 100 points away from a record high and to touch that highest ever point, it has to hold decisively the next hurdle of 11,100, experts said.

"Finally it is looking like a breakout on Nifty50 as bulls signed off the session in style with a bullish candle and registered a close above its consolidation range between 11,080–10,925 levels. This range breakout itself is throwing up a fresh target of 11,241," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

However, the initial target can be projected as a test of lifetime highs placed around 11,171 where some selling pressure can be expected which should eventually get absorbed and then pave the way for bigger targets placed around 11,241, he said. "Hence, traders are advised to go for fresh long positions with a stop below 11,000 on a closing basis and look for bigger targets."

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan said going ahead, 11,100-11,172 will be the key area to watch out for. "If the bulls manage to surpass that hurdle & sustain in the higher territory then the index can aim for significantly higher levels. The daily & weekly Bollinger Bands are in expansion mode thus creating room for the index on the higher side."

On the flip side, the swing low of 10,925 shall pose as a crucial support for the short term, he feels.

India VIX fell by 4.32 percent at 12.95 levels. The decline in VIX has given the comfort to bulls with fresh consolidation breakout.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,084.75 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,032.73, followed by 10,980.67. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,115.13 and 11,145.47.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,008.15, up 135 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,772.96, followed by 26,537.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,141.76, followed by 27,275.33.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 34.19 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,100 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the July series.

This was followed by the 11,200 strike price, which now holds 30.55 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,000, which has accumulated 27.05 lakh contracts in open interest.

There was hardly any Call writing seen.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which shed 9.96 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which shed 3.69 lakh contracts and 10,800 which shed 2.55 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 57.63 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,900 strike price, which now holds 44.94 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,800 strike price, which has now accumulated 42.62 lakh contracts in open interest.

The highest Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 10.06 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100 which added 6.53 lakh contracts and 11,200 which added 0.65 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,800, which shed over 5.09 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which shed 3.86 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 259.37 crore and domestic institutional investors Rs 124.82 crore in the Indian equity market on Monday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

76 stocks saw long buildup

80 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

33 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

18 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Beta Drugs: Vora Financial Services sold 51,200 shares of the company at Rs 90.14 per share.

JBF Industries: IFCI sold 4,28,003 shares of the company at Rs 29.1 per share.

Rajratan Global Wire: Renaissance Advanced Consultancy sold 37,138 shares at Rs 745.14 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Goldcrest Corporation: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 1.

Nitin Spinners: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 6.

Citadel Realty and Developers: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Gabriel India: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 8.

Indo Count Industries: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

IIFL Holdings: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 31.

Honeywell Automation India: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 6.

SH Kelkar and Company: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 9.

Wanbury: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 10.

MOIL: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 2.

GIC Housing Finance: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 2.

BASF India: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 31.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Piramal Enterprises: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 30.

Morepen Laboratories: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 31.

DQ Entertainment (International): Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Balmer Lawrie Investments: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 3.

Cadila Healthcare: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 13.

Monte Carlo Fashions: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on July 30.

SRF: Board meeting to approve unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter is scheduled to be held on August 7.

Century Plyboards: Conference call with investors and analysts is scheduled on July 25 in relation to the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2018.

Navin Fluorine International: Earnings call will be held on July 26 to discuss operational and financial performance for Q1FY19.

VRL Logistics: Analyst / institutional investor meeting is being scheduled on July 24.

Borosil Glass Works: Analyst / institutional investor meeting is being scheduled on July 25.

GE T&D India: Earnings conference call with analysts / institutional investors is being scheduled on July 27.

Intellect Design Arena: Analysts call on the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June will be held on July 25.

MCX: Analyst / institutional investor meeting is being scheduled on July 24.

NBCC: Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting is being scheduled on July 26.

JSW Steel: Conference Call with Analysts is being scheduled on July 25.

Sagarsoft (India): 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on September 27.

Saurashtra Cement: Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 14.

Stocks in news

Results on Tuesday: Asian Paints, GSK Pharma, ICICI Prudential Life, Symphony, Hexaware, Info Edge, Century Plyboard, Kajaria Ceramics, Network 18, TV18 Broadcast, Radico Khaitan, Inox Leisure, TeamLease, Chambal Fertilizers, Borosil Glass, Elantas Beck, Kalyani Steels, Kirloskar Pneumatics, KRBL, KSB Pumps, Music Broadcast, Navin Fluorine, Rane Brake, Thirumalai Chemical.

ACC: Q2 profit rises 0.9 percent at Rs 329 crore versus Rs 326.2 crore; revenue increases 11.4 percent at Rs 3,848 crore versus Rs 3,453 crore (YoY).

L&T Technology: Q1 profit increases 24.5 percent at Rs 198.1 crore versus Rs 159.1 crore; rupee revenue rises 9.2 percent at Rs 1,152.2 crore versus Rs 1,054.8 crore; dollar revenue rises 4 percent at $168.9 million versus $162.4 million (QoQ).

Hindustan Zinc: Q1 profit increases 1.5 percent to Rs 1,918 crore versus Rs 1,889 crore; revenue rises 16 percent to Rs 5,310 crore versus Rs 4,576 crore (YoY).

L&T Infotech: Q1 profit rises 24.8 percent to Rs 361 crore versus Rs 289.4 crore; revenue increases 7.7 percent at Rs 2,155.7 crore versus Rs 2,001.2 crore; dollar revenue rises 3.5 percent to $319.9 million versus $309 million (QoQ)

Linde India: Q1 profit at Rs 5.2 crore versus loss of Rs 2.2 crore; revenue rises 2.8 percent at Rs 549.6 crore versus Rs 534.7 crore (YoY).

Indiabulls Ventures: Q1 profit rises sharply to Rs 877.3 crore versus Rs 450 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 3,446 crore versus Rs 1,574.4 crore (YoY).

V-Mart Retail: Q1 profit increases 11.2 percent to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 22.4 crore; revenue rises 14.6 percent to Rs 361.2 crore versus Rs 315.1 crore (YoY).

Balaji Amines: Q1 profit rises to Rs 33.82 crore versus Rs 22.75 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 260.2 crore versus Rs 200 crore (YoY).

Delta Corp: Q1 profit surges 52 percent to Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore; revenue jumps 36.7 percent to Rs 109.9 crore versus Rs 80.4 crore (YoY).

Syngene International: Company expanded the scope of R&D collaboration with Baxter Healthcare Corporation, to set up additional infrastructure at dedicated Baxter Global Research Center.

Punjab National Bank: The bank has received the amount of capital infusion of Rs 2,816 crore towards the contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares.

Bank of India, Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, City Union Bank, Karnataka Bank, Union Bank of India: Banks enter into Inter-creditor Agreement (ICA) for resolution of stressed assets.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Holdings Private Limited (NHPL), Mauritius, a wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company has incorporated a company in Bangladesh - NH Health Bangladesh Private Limited. NHPL, Mauritius holds 99.99 percent of the share capital of the newly incorporated company in Bangladesh while the balance is held by a Director of NHPL.

Essel Propack: Company commenced commercial production at the Assam factory.

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 24, not a single stock is present in this list.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd and TV18 Broadcast.