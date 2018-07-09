Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started off the week on a positive note, maintained uptrend throughout the session and managed to hold on to 10,850 levels at close on Monday, backed by positive global cues.

The index made a bullish candle which looked like a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top (264-point rally from its recent low of 10,589.10 recorded on June 28). In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern, there will either be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,838.30, jumped to hit an intraday high of 10,860.35, before closing 80.20 points higher at 10,852.90.

The index needs to hold 10,800 levels in coming sessions for further upside, but if it breaks, then there could be selling pressure, experts said.

"Albeit Nifty registered a breakout above its downsloping trendline which is in progress from the highs of 11,171, it has signed off the day with a Hanging Man kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Hence, in the next session, if it slips below 10,800 levels, then it can come under selling pressure, he said. "However, as multiple technical parameters are slowly tilting in favour of bulls with a fresh buy signal on daily MACD chart, such a dip, if any, shall be considered only as a buying opportunity."

He said even wave counts are still pointing towards the possibility of a minor dip, as long as Nifty traders below 10,893 levels, to culminate the corrective structure in the form of a contracting triangle with a higher bottom somewhere above 10,557 levels.

Such a pattern will be eventually followed by a big breakout opening the doors for retest of life time highs placed around 11,171, he added.

In the absence of such a dip, a close above 10,893 shall act as a confirmation for the end of correction and one can safely presume that Nifty is in a fresh leg of upswing, Mazhar Mohammad said.

India VIX fell 0.68 percent to 12.36 levels. VIX has been falling down from last five trading sessions and lower volatility indicates bullish stance of market till it remains below 13.50 zones.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,852.9 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,819.97, followed by 10,787.03. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,873.07 and 10,893.23.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,753.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,649.53, followed by 26,545.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,819.13, followed by 26,884.96.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 37.34 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 35.98 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,900, which has accumulated 29.96 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,300, which added 5.64 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which added 2.21 lakh contracts and 11,100, which added 2.10 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which shed 1.83 lakh contracts, followed by 10,800, which shed 1.67 lakh contracts.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 52.35 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 42.9 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,500 strike price, which has now accumulated 35.60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,800, which added 9.13 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which added 7.22 lakh contracts and 10,900, which added 1.97 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,300, which shed over 2.48 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which shed 1.52 contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 569.91 crore and domestic institutional investors also offloaded shares worth Rs 740.39 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

102 stocks saw long build-up

72 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

27 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

6 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Varroc Engineering: TNTBC as The Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 11,07,195 shares at Rs 1027.69 per share

Indian Metals & Ferro: Navy Stock Consultant bought 1,41,016 shares at Rs 372.64 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Allcargo Logistics: Jeetay Investments and Ambit Capital will have a one-on-one meeting on July 10, 2018 with the firm.

Khadim: The firm met Aditya Birla Capital on July 10, 2018.

DIL: Phillip Capital will have interactions with several funds or investors on July 10, 2018.

Stocks in news

HCL Technologies: Company to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares of company on July 12.

Dish TV: Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 27.9 crore against loss of Rs 11.7 crore (YoY).

L&T Infotech: The firm has approved allotment of 3.52 lakh shares under ESOP scheme.

J&K Bank: The company held its annual general meeting on July 9, 2018.

Hindustan Copper: Sukhen Kumar Bandyopadhyay appointed as Director (Finance) in Hindustan Copper.

HDFC Bank: Company's Q1 loan book grows 22 percent to Rs 7.08 lakh crore, deposits growth at 20 percent.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 10, IDBI is present in this list.