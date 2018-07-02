Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty, which started with a gap-up, failed to hold on to gains and closed the session lower on Monday, forming a bearish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a 'Dark Cloud Cover' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

A Dark Cloud Cover pattern is a bearish pattern which consists of two candles. It is formed when a large red candle, the one we saw in Monday's trading session partially covers the preceding bullish candle which was formed on Friday.

Also, the bearish candle has to close below the midpoint of the previous bullish candle.

The NSE Nifty which opened at 10,732.35 rose to an intraday high of 10,736.15 but then bears took control at Dalal Street and pushed the index towards 10,600 levels. It hit an intraday low of 10,604.65 but managed to recoup half of losses in the last couple of hours of trade before closing the day at 10,657.30, down 57 points.

The index closed below 13-EMA, 5-EMA, and 50-EMA but still maintained the crucial support which is 100-EMA at 10,575.

Formation of a Dark Cloud Cover after a bullish candle does not augur well for the bulls and traders should avoid short term bets for the time being, experts suggest.

"Nifty continued its see-saw kind of movement as it witnessed a choppy session which finally resulted in a Dark Cloud Cover kind of technical formation on candle stick charts," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said lack of follow through to strong upmove witnessed in Friday’s session accompanied with smart recovery after erasing all the gains of Friday on intraday basis is still suggesting that this market lacked a direction perhaps owing to global trade related uncertainities.

He further said hence, it looks prudent on the part of traders to avoid short term bets for time being and to focus on larger trends breach of which may chalk out the future course of action for the indices. "On the downsides 10,550 is still looking like a sacrosanct support breach of which shall take the indices below 10,400 levels and may also result in test of 200-Day Moving Averages where as a decisive close above 10,840 shall usher in a sustainable uptrend."

Market Outlook by Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said the Nifty is not giving away any cue while continue fall on broader front has pushed the bulls completely on the back foot. "At the same time, it has result in oversold positions too so possibility of intermediate rebound can't be ruled out. Traders should restrict their trades in such scenario."

India VIX moved up by 3.94 percent at 13.37 levels. On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 10,600 followed by 10,500 strike while maximum Call OI was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike.

We have collated the top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,657.3 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,595.93, followed by 10,534.57. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,727.43 and 10,797.57.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,230.3 on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,070.07, followed by 25,909.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,381.07, followed by 26,531.83.

Call Options Data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 36.84 lakh contracts was at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,800 strike price, which now holds 30.28 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 26.57 lakh contracts in open interest.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,000, which added 3.54 lakh contracts, followed by 11,100, which added 2.92 lakh contracts and 10,900, which added 2.75 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put Options data

Maximum put open interest of 47.58 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,600 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for July series.

This was followed by the 10,500 strike price, which now holds 32.47 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 31.02 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put Writing was seen at the strike price of 10,500, which added 2.27 lakh contracts, followed by 10,400, which added 2.24 lakh contracts and 10,100, which added 1.93 lakh contracts.

Put Unwinding was seen at 10,800, which shed 1.89 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which shed 1.66 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,205.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 366.94 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

34 stocks saw long buildup

36 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

90 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

47 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals:

Fine Organic: Goldman Sachs India Fund Limited bought 2,79,041 shares at Rs 815 per share

Kwality: Dhingra Sanjay sold 13,00,000 shares at Rs 22.07 per share

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings:

Phillips Carbon Black: The company is meeting several investors between July 3 and 6m 2018.

Magma Fincorp: The company is meeting multiple investors on July 3, 2018.

Stocks in news:

Dr Reddy’s Labs: Company announces launch of Repatha in India

Aurobindo Pharma: The firm has received USFDA approval for Ibuprofen OTC capsules. It is a painkiller drug.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy commissioned 100 MW solar capacity in Andhra Pradesh

NCC: Gets four orders worth Rs 2,061 crore in June

Mahindra Lifespace: MD Anita Arjundar resigns, effective September 30

Hero MotoCorp: Total sales rise 12.9 percent at 7.04 lakh units against 6.24 lakh units (YoY)

No stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For July 3, no stocks are present in this list.