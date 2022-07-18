Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market opened with a huge gap-up and extended gains for the second consecutive session on July 18, following positive global sentiment. Buying in technology, metal, and banking and financials stocks lifted the benchmark indices higher by 1.4 percent.

The BSE Sensex climbed 760 points to 54,521, while the Nifty50 jumped 229 points to 16,278, the highest closing level since June 9, and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

"A long bull candle was formed on the daily chart with a gap-up opening. This pattern signals a fresh upside breakout in the market after a reasonable downward correction. The positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact as per the daily chart and the recent swing low of 15,858 levels of July 14 could now be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Having placed at the edge of upside breakout of the hurdle 16,200-16,300 levels, one may expect further upside in the market for the short term, he said, adding that the next upside levels to be watched are around 16,500-16,600 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,200 levels.

The buying was also seen in broader space as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.4 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 1.6 percent on positive breadth. India VIX, the fear index, also supported the bulls on Monday, falling by 2.48 percent to 17.16 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,184, followed by 16,090. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,330 and 16,382.

Nifty Bank

The banking stocks played a crucial role in Monday's rally as the Nifty Bank jumped 676 points or two percent to 35,359 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,981, followed by 34,604. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,559 and 35,760 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 25.38 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 24.37 lakh contracts, and 16,400 strike, which has accumulated 18 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,800 strike, which added 4.24 lakh contracts, followed by 16,600 strike which added 3.94 lakh contracts and 16,900 strike which added 3.37 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16,000 strike, which shed 8.56 lakh contracts, followed by 16,100 strike which shed 5.05 lakh contracts and 15,900 strike which shed 2.22 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 29.6 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,500 strike, which holds 29.5 lakh contracts, and 15,000 strike, which has accumulated 26.31 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,200 strike, which added 5.81 lakh contracts, followed by 16,300 strike, which added 3.25 lakh contracts and 16,000 strike which added 2.5 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,600 strike, which shed 4.37 lakh contracts, followed by 15,000 strike which shed 4.15 lakh contracts, and 15,100 strike which shed 2.16 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in HDFC, ICICI Bank, Petronet LNG, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Larsen & Toubro, among others.

85 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Persistent Systems, AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Coforge, and Hindustan Aeronautics, in which a long build-up was seen.

14 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Container Corporation of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, United Breweries, Navin Fluorine International, and HDFC, in which long unwinding was seen.

20 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Polycab India, Zydus Life, Balkrishna Industries, HDFC Bank, and Trent, in which a short build-up was seen.

80 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Titan Company, Nifty, Gujarat Gas, Mindtree, and Ashok Leyland, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Results on July 19

Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Ambuja Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Polycab India, AU Small Finance Bank, DCM Shriram, Garware Synthetics, Hatsun Agro Product, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Steel Strips Wheels will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 19.

Stocks in News

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender says the board has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 20,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis. The fundraising is subject to the approval of the members of the bank.

Alok Industries: The textile company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 141.58 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, which widened from a loss of Rs 97.65 crore in the same period last year, due to higher raw material, and power and fuel costs. Revenue increased significantly by 56 percent YoY to Rs 1,971.52 crore in Q1FY23.

Tube Investments of India: The company through its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility (TICMPL) acquired a 65.2 percent stake in IPLTech Electric (IPLT), through a combination of purchase of equity shares from the founders and other existing shareholders of IPLT. The acquisition cost is Rs 246 crore. IPLT is a startup engaged in the manufacturing and sale of electric heavy commercial vehicles. In addition, the company decided to make a further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in subsidiary TICMPL and provision of inter-corporate deposit of an amount of up to Rs 100 crore to TICMPL.

Nelco: The company clocked a 7.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4.72 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 supported by a robust topline. Revenue grew by 48 percent to Rs 81.68 crore during the quarter YoY.

Excel Realty N Infra: The company said the board will hold a meeting on August 4 to consider the sub-division of face value of Equity shares, and the issue of bonus share.

Surya Roshni: The company received orders worth Rs 91.27 crore for API-5L grade 3LPE coated pipes from Bharat Gas Resources. The contract will be executed within 12 months.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 156.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 844.33 crore on July 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange continued to keep Delta Corp under its F&O ban list for July 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.