Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

It was yet another volatile session for the market on June 6 as the benchmark indices failed to hold on to gains in late trade and closed moderately lower despite the uptrend in global markets. The market seems to be cautious due to rising oil prices and ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting outcome.

The BSE Sensex declined 94 points to 55,675, while the Nifty50 fell 15 points to 16,570 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels.

"A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows. Technically, this pattern indicates high wave-type candle formation. Normally, a formation of such patterns after a reasonable upmove or down moves calls for reversal on either side. But, having formed this pattern amidst a range movement, the predictive value could be less," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He further said Nifty has sustained above the cluster supports of around 16,400-16,450 levels as per change in polarity and daily 10 and 20-period exponential moving average.

Having sustained above the lower range of 16,450 levels, there is a possibility of Nifty moving towards the upper range of 16,800 levels in the short term, the market expert added.

The broader space also ended lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 0.11 percent and Smallcap 100 index falling 1 percent.

The market breadth was negative as about three shares declined against two advancing shares on the NSE.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,472, followed by 16,375. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,639 and 16,708.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank index gained 35 points to close at 35,310 on Monday, outperforming the broader space. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,114, followed by 34,917. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,466 and 35,621 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 23.20 lakh contracts was seen at 17,500 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the June series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 21.62 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike, which has accumulated 17.2 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,500 strike, which added 3.52 lakh contracts, followed by 16,600 strike which added 2.16 lakh contracts and 17,900 strike which added 79,300 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,400 strike, which shed 1.25 lakh contracts, followed by 17,300 strike which shed 63,800 contracts and 17,500 strike which shed 58,250 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 39.23 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the June series.

This is followed by 15,500 strike, which holds 30.73 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 24.04 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,500 strike, which added 3.7 lakh contracts, followed by 16,600 strike, which added 97,600 contracts and 16,400 strike which added 73,350 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,100 strike, which shed 80,200 contracts, followed by 17,000 strike which shed 76,800 contracts, and 15,200 strike which shed 60,300 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Alkem Laboratories, Ambuja Cements, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Power Grid Corporation of India, and SBI Life Insurance Company, among others.

40 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Coromandel International, Petronet LNG, Rain Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Bharat Electronics, in which a long build-up was seen.

44 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Apollo Tyres, Gujarat Gas, Voltas, Escorts, and M&M Financial Services, in which long unwinding was seen.

74 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Honeywell Automation, Metropolis Healthcare, Nifty, Deepak Nitrite, and Nifty Financial, in which a short build-up was seen.

41 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Chemicals, and GAIL India, in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

RBL Bank: BofA Securities Europe SA net acquired additional 25,63,334 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 107.18 per share. BofA had held 2.91 percent equity stake (1.74 crore shares) in the company as of March 2022.

Kanani Industries: Promoter Harshil Premjibhai Kanani sold 18,13,938 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 6, at an average price of Rs 26.5 per share. Harshil held 63.63 percent stake (6.29 crore shares) in the company as of March 2022, while total promoters' shareholding stood at 71.72 percent.

Investors Meetings on June 7

State Bank of India: The bank's officials will participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual India Summit, and Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022.

Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Motherson Sumi Systems, and Metropolis Healthcare: Officials of companies will attend Morgan Stanley Virtual India Summit.

Tata Steel: The company's officials will participate in JP Morgan Asia Credit Conference 2022.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company's officials will meet Credit Suisse Securities, BofA Securities, T Rowe Price, and attend Morgan Stanley’s Virtual India Summit 2022.

Ceat: The company's officials will meet Yes Securities India.

Pidilite Industries: The company's officials will meet Trident Capital.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet M&G Investments.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company's officials will meet Ambit Capital.

KEI Industries: The company's officials will meet Systematix Shares and Stocks (India).

Voltas: The company's officials will meet Invesco, London.

Asian Paints: The company's officials will meet RBC Global Asset Management, and participate in Credit Suisse 2022 Asia Virtual Consumer Corporate Day.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company's officials will meet LGM Investments.

Tata Motors: The company's officials will meet Burgundy Asset Management, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - Hong Kong, Cathay Financial Holdings - Taiwan, and China Life Franklin Asset Management - Hong Kong etc

Balrampur Chini Mills: The company's officials will participate in J P Morgan Asia Agriculture Conference.

Endurance Technologies: The company's officials will meet Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation: The company's officials will attend J P Morgan Asia Agriculture Conference, and will meet ICICI Prudential AMC, Max Life Insurance Company, Invesco AMC, and HDFC MF.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The company's officials will meet Jefferies.

IIFL Finance: The company's officials will meet Theleme Partners.

Stocks in News

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has received approval from the board of directors for its fund raising of Rs 2,500 crore. The company will raise funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debenturess (NCDs) in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

HLE Glascoat: The company informed exchanges that the board has approved sub-division of existing one equity share of face value Rs 10 each, into fully paid up into five equity shares of Rs 2 each, and also fund raising up to Rs 350 crore.

NMDC: The state-owned mineral producer has fixed a price of lump ore at Rs 4,400 per tonne, and Fines at Rs 3,310 per tonne. These prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes.

Shriram City Union Finance: Promoters - Shriram Value Services & others acquired 13.5 lakh equity shares or 2.03 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, their shareholding in the company stands increased to 36.34 percent, up from 34.31 percent earlier.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Sadhanala Venkata Rao sold 6.98 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on June 6. With this, Rao's shareholding in the company stands reduced to 15.41 percent, down from 22.39 percent earlier.

Dish TV India: Promoter entity World Crest Advisors LLP offloaded 0.51 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 0.05 percent, down from 0.56 percent earlier. Another promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures also sold 1.53 percent stake in the company and reduced shareholding to 0.56 percent from 2.09 percent earlier.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,397.65 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,940 crore worth of shares on June 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has not put any stock under its F&O ban segment for June 7, too. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.