Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 801.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,161.70 crore on March 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The smart recovery of more than a percent in second half of the session helped the market close higher on March 28. Positive global cues, declining oil prices, and buying in banking & financials, FMCG stocks and Reliance Industries boosted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 231 points to 57,593, while the Nifty50 jumped 69 points to close at 17,222 and formed a small bullish candle which resembles Hammer kind of pattern formation on the daily charts.

"On the daily chart, the index has formed a bullish candle with a long lower shadow, indicating buying at lower levels. The index continued to move in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the hourly chart, indicating positive bias," says Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities.

He further says the chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17,250 level, it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17,350-17,500 levels. However, "if the index breaks below 17,150 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17,100-17,000," he adds.

The daily strength indicator RSI has turned positive from the oversold territory and is above its reference line, indicating a positive bias, he feels.

However, the broader markets underperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,072.23, followed by 16,922. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,303 and 17,385.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty rallied more than 300 points to close at 35,710 on March 28. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,228, followed by 34,745. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,982 and 36,254 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 1.03 crore contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 59.86 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike, which has accumulated 56.54 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,900 strike, which added 32.07 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike which added 24.43 lakh contracts, and 17,800 strike which added 19.63 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,100 strike, which shed 29.10 lakh contracts, followed by 18,200 strike which shed 11.71 lakh contracts and 16,900 strike which shed 41,500 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 60.66 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the March series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 60.11 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike, which has accumulated 53.32 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,500 strike, which added 13.11 lakh contracts, followed by 16,400 strike, which added 9.04 lakh contracts, and 16,300 strike which added 7.24 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,500 strike, which shed 1.42 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike which shed 42,700 contracts, and 17,700 strike which shed 25,550 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Honeywell Automation, GMR Infrastructure, HCL Technologies, United Spirits, and HDFC among others on Monday.

54 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Atul, ONGC, PVR, and Punjab National Bank.

58 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen including IndiaMART InterMESH, Dr Lal PathLabs, Intellect Design Arena, Dixon Technologies, and IRCTC.

56 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including JK Cement, Max Financial Services, United Breweries, HPCL, and M&M Financial Services.

34 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen including Nifty Financial, Abbott India, Astral, L&T Finance Holdings, and Apollo Tyres.

Bulk deals

MTAR Technologies: Fabmohur Advisors LLP sold 3,36,470 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,769.14 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Investors Meetings on March 29

Welspun Corp: The company's officials will meet Dhanki Securities.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet Pacific Alliance Investment Management, Fidelity International, Wellington Management Company, T Rowe Price Investment Management, Aberdeen Asset Management, M&G Investment Management, and Franklin Templeton Asset Management.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company's officials will meet DAM Capital.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The company's officials will meet Mirae MF, and Sundaram.

Meghmani Organics: The company's officials will attend Axis Capital India Chemicals Conference 2022.

Neogen Chemicals: The company's officials will attend Axis Capital India Chemicals Conference 2022.

Fine Organic Industries: The company's officials will attend Axis Capital India Chemicals Conference 2022.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: The company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal.

Hindustan Zinc: The company's officials will meet Janus Henderson.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The company's officials will attend HDFC Securities Investor Forum.

Container Corporation of India: The company's officials will meet Jefferies India.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company's officials will attend Kotak - India Manufacturing Forum.

Oriental Aromatics: The company's officials will attend Axis Capital India Chemicals Conference 2022.

IIFL Finance: The company's officials will meet Abakkus Investments, and Omkara Capital.

Gati: The company's officials will meet Sell Side Analysts, and Franklin Templeton.

JSW Steel: The company's officials will meet Institutional Investors.

Stocks in News

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The board approved fund raising of up to Rs 200 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures, on private placement basis.

Ashapura Minechem: Porinju Veliyath-backed Equity Intelligence India sold 4.82 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on March 24. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 0.83 percent, down from 1.36 percent earlier.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company has acquired business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare, for Rs 171 crore. Veritaz operates in pharmaceutical industry in India and sells branded generic formulations and other health care related products.

Muthoot Capital Services: The company completed transaction of Rs 193.63 crore through securitisation of portfolio. This is the second securitisation carried out by the company during the FY22.

G R Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for two projects - four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Govindpur to Rajura in Maharashtra, and another four laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Bamni to MH/TG Border in Maharashta on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Commercial Operation NH(O).

Welspun Specialty Solutions: The company has received Rs 15.97 crore from one of its customers, a public sector undertaking after an arbitral award passed in favour of the company. This payment is with regard to certain disputes that arose out of a contract for supply of seamless pipes by the company.

Tata Power: The company has collaborated with Rustomjee Group, the leading real estate developer, to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 801.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,161.70 crore on March 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Vodafone Idea, PVR, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for March 29. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.