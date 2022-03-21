Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market fell sharply for the first time in the last three consecutive sessions, losing a percent on March 21 as there is no sign of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and fear of tight supply lifted oil prices.

The BSE Sensex was down 571 points at 57,292, after gaining 4 percent in the previous week, weighing down by banking and financials, auto, FMCG and IT stocks. The Nifty50 plunged 169 points to 17,118 and formed a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily charts.

"A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart that has marginally engulfed previous positive candle. Technically, this indicates a formation of a Bearish Engulfing-type candle pattern at the highs (not a classical one). Normally, such bearish pattern formations after reasonable upmoves could signal impending trend reversal on the downside," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

But he says the profit booking of Monday seems to have not damaged the recent uptrend of the market. "There is a possibility of upside bounce in the Nifty from near the crucial lower support of 17,000 levels in the next 1-2 sessions."

There was a mixed trend in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.3 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.2 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,025, followed by 16,932. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,282 and 17,446.

Nifty Bank

The majority of banking stocks, barring HDFC Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, saw correction on March 21 as the Nifty Bank fell 410 points or 1.1 percent to 36,018. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,746, followed by 35,473. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 36,446 and 36,873 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 28.53 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 19.98 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike, which has accumulated 18.04 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,200 strike, which added 7.54 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 strike which added 3.97 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike which added 3.76 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 86,150 contracts, followed by 16,700 strike which shed 32,800 contracts and 16,800 strike which shed 30,500 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 46.71 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the March series.

This is followed by 17,000 strike, which holds 37.86 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 34.73 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,200 strike, which added 5.45 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike, which added 2.49 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike which added 2.37 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,500 strike, which shed 2.36 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000 strike which shed 86,700 contracts, and 17,300 strike which shed 54,950 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Escorts, Bharti Airtel, Colgate Palmolive, Infosys, and HDFC Bank among others on Monday.

36 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen including Delta Corp, Intellect Design Arena, Balrampur Chini Mills, Coromandel International, and Cummins India.

55 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen including JK Cement, Birlasoft, Whirlpool of India, NTPC, and Voltas.

87 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Petronet LNG, Indian Hotels, ACC, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Electronics.

23 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen including AU Small Finance Bank, Aarti Industries, Gujarat State Petronet, NALCO, and Coforge.

Bulk deals

Satin Creditcare Network: GMO Emerging Market Fund acquired 8.19 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 101.47 per share, whereas Linkage Securities sold 6.5 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 101.5 per share.

Shankara Building Products: APL Apollo Mart bought 10 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, whereas promoter Sukumar Srinivas was the seller in a bulk deal. These shares were traded at an average price of Rs 755 per share.

Analysts/Investors Meetings on March 22

Easy Trip Planners: The company's officials will meet institutional investors.

Brigade Enterprises: The company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal.

Emami: The company's officials will attend 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference.

Welspun India: The company's officials will attend SpinScape - Elara Capital Textiles and Retail conference.

Sobha: The company's officials will meet Jefferies India.

Marico: The company's officials will attend Credit Suisse Investor Conference.

Eicher Motors: The company's officials will attend Credit Suisse Investor Conference, and meet Marcellus Investment Managers.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company's officials will meet Nippon India Mutual Fund.

UPL: The company's officials will meet Bronte Capital, Eastspring Investments, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's officials will participate in Citi Pan-Asia Healthcare Trip.

Gland Pharma: The company's officials will meet Wasatch Advisors.

Puravankara: The company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meghmani Finechem: The company's officials will meet First Global.

Minda Industries: The company's officials will attend Investec India Capital Services Investor Conference.

Godrej Properties: The company's officials will meet Blackrock Asset Management.

Stocks in News

Deepak Nitrite: ICRA has upgraded the long term rating from 'AA-' to 'AA', and re-affirmed the short term rating at 'A1+' for Rs 756.27 crore bank facilities of Deepak Phenolics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Positive from Stable.

REC: The company approved the market borrowing programme of Rs 85,000 crore under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The board has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation between Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Hira infra-Tek (HITL) to acquire 44,54,621 equity shares of Hira Ferro Alloys (HFAL) from HITL at a price of Rs 224 per share. With this, the company's stake in HFAL will be increased from 56.45 percent to 75.66 percent.

NHPC: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.03 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's stake in the power generation company stands at 7.23 percent, down from 9.26 percent earlier.

Larsen & Toubro: The board on March 24 will seek approval for raising funds including through issue of debt securities as part of the company's refinancing programme.

Shankara Building Products & APL Apollo Tubes: APL Apollo Tubes announced a minority equity investment by its subsidiary APL Apollo Mart in Shankara Building Products. The investment will be through a combination of purchase of secondary promoter shares and proposed preferential allotment of convertible warrants. Total investment by APL Apollo Mart in Shankara Building Products will be up to Rs 180.5 crore including an immediate investment of Rs 101.8 crore.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

After buying in two consecutive sessions, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) resumed selling again as they have net sold shares worth Rs 2,962.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 252.91 crore on March 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance - are under the F&O ban for March 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

