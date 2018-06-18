Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Nifty which started on a flat note failed to build on momentum due to weak global cues and slipped towards its crucial support placed around 10,800 on Monday. The index formed a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on daily charts.

A ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and small lower shadow.

In Monday’s price action, Nifty opened at 10,830.20 and was also the intraday high for the index which resulted in no upper shadow. The bears took control of D-Street in morning trade and pushed the index below its crucial support placed at 5-exponential moving average (EMA).

Investors are advised to tread with caution and if Nifty fails to reclaim 10,800 in Tuesday’s trading session, then there is a higher probability that it will slip towards its next crucial support, which is placed around 10,755.

But, a breach of 10,755 which was also the intraday low formed on last Friday (15th June), could bring back bears on D-Street, suggest experts. On the upside, a close above 10,893 (intraday high of 13th June) could restore bullish momentum, they say.

Trading activity seen in the last three sessions suggest that indices are in a consolidation mode which shall eventually lead to a directional move with a breakout in either of the directions.

“Despite the trading range remained extremely narrow for the day with 43 points move the pattern resembles Bearish Belt Hold suggesting domination of bears for the session as both open and high remained same,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Here are top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key Nifty support and resistance levels

The Nifty closed at 10,799.8 on Monday. According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,781.33, followed by 10,762.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,824.23 and 10,848.67.

Bank Nifty

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,409.3. Important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,328.64, followed by 26,247.97. Key resistance levels are placed at 26,483.74, followed by 26,558.17.

Call options data

In terms of open interest, the 11,000 call option has seen the most call writing so far, with 47.18 lakh contracts being written. This level could act as a crucial resistance for the index in the June series.

The second-highest buildup was seen in the 10,900 call option, which has seen 36.15 lakh contracts getting written so far. The 10,800 call option has accumulated 35.87 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,900, which added 4.89 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000, which added 3.64 lakh contracts, and 11,200, which added 3.54 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call unwinding seen.

Put options data

Maximum open interest in put options was seen at the 10,700 strike price, in which 50.82 lakh contracts have been added until date. This level could be a crucial support for the index in the June series.

The 10,600 put option comes next, with 42.98 lakh contracts being added so far, followed by 10,800 put option, which has now accumulated 35.97 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 10,700, which added 2.81 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600, which added 1.97 lakh contracts and 10,00, which added 1.59 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Put unwinding seen.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 754.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 824.1 crore in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Fund flow picture:

Stocks with higher delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that they are bullish on it.

39 stocks saw long build-up

31 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in prices is generally indicative of short covering.

101 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in prices generally indicates a buildup of short positions.

36 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk deals:

Balrampur Chini Mills: California Public Employees Retirement System bought 12,20,112 shares at Rs 73.84 per share

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Limited bought 26,00,000 shares at Rs 172.79 per share

Vakrangee: Baron Emerging Markets Fund sold 102,80,628 shares at Rs 41.51 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or board meet/briefings:

Crompton Greaves: Credit Suisse and Antique met the firm on June 18, 2018.

Stocks in the news:

TCS: Company opens its third delivery centre in France

Blue Dart: Sharad Upasani appointed independent director of the firm for five years

Bharat Financial Inclusion: The company allotted over 15,500 shares under the ESOP scheme.

4 stocks under ban period on the NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the futures and options segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 19, DHFL, Infibeam, Jet Airways and Just Dial are present in the F&O ban list.