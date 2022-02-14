Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Ukraine-Russia standoff, rising oil prices, and potential Fed rate hike dampened the market sentiment for the second consecutive session on February 14. The market fell 3 percent, the biggest single-day fall since April 12, 2021, weighed by selling across sectors.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,747 points to 56,406, while the Nifty50 fell 532 points to 16,843 and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating nervousness going ahead.

"A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart with gap down opening. Technically, this pattern indicates a resumption of sharp trended declines from a lower top. The present unfilled opening downside gap could be considered as a downside breakaway gap. This is not a good sign and signals more weakness ahead," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says the initial downside targets to be watched are around 16,500 levels followed by 16,200, which could be achieved in the next couple of weeks. "Any attempt of pullback rally could find strong resistance around 16,950-17,000 levels," he observed.

The broader markets were also under pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 4 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 4.4 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,735, followed by 16,628. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,025 and 17,207.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank plunged 1,609 points or 4.2 percent to close at 36,909 on February 14. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 36,559, followed by 36,209. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 37,527 and 38,146 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 26.6 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 22.76 lakh contracts, and 17600 strike, which has accumulated 15.22 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17000 strike, which added 8.82 lakh contracts, followed by 16900 strike which added 4.35 lakh contracts, and 17100 strike which added 4.05 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17700 strike, which shed 1.31 lakh contracts, followed by 17800 strike which shed 70,450 contracts and 16000 strike which shed 4,200 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 34.7 lakh contracts was seen at 16500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the February series.

This is followed by 17000 strike, which holds 30.08 lakh contracts, and 16000 strike, which has accumulated 21.40 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16200 strike, which added 3.09 lakh contracts, followed by 16600 strike, which added 2.59 lakh contracts, and 16800 strike which added 2.52 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17300 strike, which shed 7.48 lakh contracts, followed by 17400 strike which shed 4.2 lakh contracts, and 17200 strike which shed 3.61 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

3 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 3 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

101 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

96 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

1 stock witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, there is only one stock in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Somany Home Innovation: Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Growth Fund-2 acquired 5 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 365.1 per share. However, EQ India Fund sold 6.81 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 365.09 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analysts/Investors Meeting

Metro Brands: The company's officials will meet Bambu Black Asset Management on February 15.

Fine Organic Industries: The company's officials will attend Ambit Capital Investor Conference on February 15.

Escorts: The company's officials will meet Rare Enterprise on February 15.

UltraTech Cement: The company's officials will meet British Columbia Investment Management Corporation on February 15.

PG Electroplast: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 15, to discuss financial results.

Tega Industries: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 15, to discuss financial results.

Computer Age Management Services: The company's officials will meet Jeet Sanghvi on February 15. They will attend Global investor conference on February 17, and meet Amiral Gestion (Singapore) on February 18.

Adani Total Gas: The company's officials will participate in Axis Capital India Conference on February 16.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 16 to discuss financial results.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 16 to discuss financial results.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company's officials will participate in Axis Capital India Conference on February 16.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's officials will participate in Axis Capital India Conference on February 15-16; and attend Jefferies India Housing & Real Estate Summit on February 17.

Hikal: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 18 to discuss financial results.

Stocks in News

Future Retail: The losses in December 2021 quarter widened to Rs 1,063.4 crore, against loss of Rs 847 crore in Q3FY21, but revenue increased sharply by 87 percent to Rs 2,815.7 crore, up from Rs 1,506.9 crore YoY. The stock was volatile during the quarter. It fell for the fourth consecutive session.

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary Jio Platforms will invest $200 million in Glance to accelerate Glance's launch in key international markets. In last one month, the scrip was down 8 percent while so far this year it fell 3 percent.

Eicher Motors: Subdued sales due to semiconductor chips shortage and weak operating income dented profitability in Q3FY22 as profit declined 14.4 percent to Rs 456 crore, down compared to Rs 533 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue increased 1.9 percent to Rs 2,881 crore from Rs 2,828 crore YoY, but Royal Enfield sales volume dropped 15.6 percent YoY to 1.67 lakh units. The stock was already under pressure due to weaker sales and semiconductor chip shortage. In the last one month, the scrip fell over 9 percent.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company divested its entire stake in BBLUNT for Rs 84.5 crore. Honasa Consumer, which runs brands like Mamaearth, has acquired BBLUNT from the company. The stock fell for seventh consecutive sessions and declined nearly 14 percent in this period.

Coal India: Profit during the quarter ended December 2021 grew significantly by 47.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,556.5 crore, up from Rs 3,084.1 crore in Q3FY21 as revenue and operating income remained strong. Revenue from operations increased by 20 percent to Rs 28,433.5 crore in Q3FY22, up from Rs 23,686 crore in Q3FY21. The stock fell for the third session and declined over 4 percent in this period.

Natco Pharma: Profit for the December quarter 2021 grew by 28.2 percent to Rs 80.4 crore, up from Rs 62.7 crore in Q3FY21 as revenue surged 57.8 percent to Rs 560.5 crore against Rs 355.2 crore during the same period. In the last three weeks the scrip was up over 6 percent.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers: The losses in Q3FY22 widened to Rs 169.5 crore against Rs 86 crore loss reported in the year-ago period as higher power and fuel cost and raw material cost hit operating income. However, revenue grew by 34 percent to Rs 574.7 crore from Rs 429.6 crore during the same period. The stock fell 10 percent on Monday.

Graphite India: The profit during the quarter ended December 2021 quarter shot up sharply to Rs 132 crore, up from Rs 23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue grew by 76 percent to Rs 880 crore from Rs 499 crore in the same period, driven by both higher volumes and realisations. The stock in the last one month declined nearly 13 percent. In the last two sessions, the stock fell nearly 9 percent.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made net selling of Rs 4,253.70 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 2,170.29 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Tata Power Company - are under the F&O ban for February 15. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

