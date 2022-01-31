Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Bulls turned quite stronger on January 31, ahead of Union Budget to be presented on February 1, and after nervousness seen in several previous sessions. The benchmark indices gained 1.4 percent on Monday, backed by buying across sectors. Positive global cues also lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 813.94 points to 58,014.17, while the Nifty50 jumped 237.80 points to 17,339.80 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

"A small positive candle was formed on the daily chart with gap-up opening and with minor upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a strengthening of upside momentum, post-formation of a swing low of 16,836 on January 25. Hence, that swing low could now be considered as a short term bottom reversal for the market. This is a positive indication and one may expect further upside for the short term," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says the formation of upper shadows of the last two sessions indicates a presence of key resistance around 17,350-17,400 levels.

According to him, the Union Budget is expected to bring high volatility in the market. "There is a possibility of 1-2 percent swing movements in Nifty on either side, as happened in the past during this event."

A sustainable upmove by Tuesday session could open more upside towards 17,700-17,800 levels in the near term, he says, adding immediate support is placed at 17,260 levels.

The broader markets also joined the rally as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1.57 percent and 1.13 percent respectively.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,266, followed by 17,192.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,411.8 and 17,483.8.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank jumped 285.95 points to 37,975.35 on January 31. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 37,676.46, followed by 37,377.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,245.77 and 38,516.13 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 20.05 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the February series.

This is followed by 18500 strike, which holds 13.81 lakh contracts, and 17500 strike, which has accumulated 12.54 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17400 strike, which added 1.89 lakh contracts, followed by 18500 strike which added 1.64 lakh contracts, and 17500 strike which added 98,900 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17000 strike, which shed 1.77 lakh contracts, followed by 17200 strike which shed 96,750 contracts and 17100 strike which shed 88,200 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 37.92 lakh contracts was seen at 16500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the February series.

This is followed by 17000 strike, which holds 24.53 lakh contracts, and 16000 strike, which has accumulated 21.66 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17000 strike, which added 1.34 lakh contracts, followed by 17300 strike, which added 1.26 lakh contracts, and 16800 strike which added 1.01 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16000 strike, which shed 1.27 lakh contracts, followed by 17500 strike which shed 81,450 contracts, and 17100 strike which shed 51,250 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

84 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

5 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 5 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

27 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

84 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Analysts/Investors Meeting; and Results on February 1

Results on February 1: Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Elecon Engineering, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, IFB Industries, Indian Hotels, Indoco Remedies, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Triveni Turbine, TTK Prestige, and VIP Industries will release quarterly earnings on February 1.

DLF: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 2, to discuss Q3FY22 results.

Navin Fluorine International: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 2, to discuss operational and financial performance.

CARE Ratings: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 2, to discuss financial results.

Balaji Amines: The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 3, to discuss Q3FY22 results.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 4 to discuss financial results.

Firstsource Solutions: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 4 to discuss financial performance.

Arvind: The company's officials will attend an investor meeting on February 4 to discuss business strategy.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): The company's officials will meet investors and analysts on February 5 to discuss financial results.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company's officials will attend Edelweiss India Conference on February 9, Axis Capital India Conference on February 14, and Kotak Chasing Growth Conference on February 21.

SJS Enterprises: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on February 9 to discuss financial results.

Stocks in News

Auto Stocks: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Escorts, and Hero MotoCorp will release their monthly sales numbers for January 2022.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2,805 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,900.63 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,17,702.6 crore from Rs 87,292.62 crore YoY.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 868.86 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,354.64 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,03,422.37 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore YoY.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company recorded higher consolidated profit at Rs 6,143.08 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 4,359.11 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,99,375.30 crore from Rs 1,47,676.04 crore YoY.

DLF: The company reported lower profit at Rs 379.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 449 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,549.7 crore from Rs 1,543 crore YoY.

Tata Motors: The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 1,516 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 2,906.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 72,229.3 crore from Rs 75,653.8 crore YoY.

KEC International: The company recorded lower consolidated profit at Rs 93.61 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 145.07 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,340 crore from Rs 3,289.2 crore YoY.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,624.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,648.65 crore in the Indian equity market on January 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

As we are at the beginning of the February series, not a single stock is under the F&O ban for February 1. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

