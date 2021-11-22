Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market extended losses and fell quite sharply with the benchmark indices plunging 2 percent on November 22, dragged by banking and financials, FMCG, Pharma, IT stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Consistent FII selling was the key reason for correction in the market.

The BSE Sensex crashed 1,170.12 points to close at 58,465.89, while the Nifty50 fell 348 points to 17,416.50 and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts.

"Benchmark Nifty opened below the 50-day SMA and quickly broke the 17,700 support level. On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle which is broadly negative. In the last five days, the market corrected over 900 points and hence there could be a possibility of a quick pull-back rally," says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

For day traders, 17,350 would be the immediate intraday support level, and above that, a pullback rally may continue up to 17,550-17,600 levels, he says, adding that on the flip side, dismissal of 17,350 could trigger one more round of correction till 17,300-17,240.

The broader markets also witnessed a steep fall with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling 3.01 percent and Smallcap 100 index declining 2.74 percent.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,196.27, followed by 16,975.94. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,721.07 and 18,025.53.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank plunged 847.50 points or 2.23 percent to 37,128.80 on November 22. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 36,442.47, followed by 35,756.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,028.07 and 38,927.34 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 82.14 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the November series.

This is followed by 17800 strike, which holds 62.14 lakh contracts, and 17700 strike, which has accumulated 47.45 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17600 strike, which added 45 lakh contracts, followed by 17700 strike, which added 37.85 lakh contracts and 17800 strike which added 36.45 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16800 strike, which shed 1,800 contracts, followed by 16,900 strike, which shed 1,200 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 39.87 lakh contracts was seen at 17000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the November series.

This is followed by 17400 strike, which holds 33.27 lakh contracts, and 17300 strike, which has accumulated 27.49 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17000 strike, which added 12.78 lakh contracts, followed by 16800 strike which added 7.67 lakh contracts and 16700 strike which added 7.36 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17500 strike, which shed 7.36 lakh contracts, followed by 17700 strike which shed 7.35 lakh contracts, and 17900 strike which shed 4.54 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

7 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the seven stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

104 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

71 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

Nine stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the nine stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Fino Payments Bank: Societe Generale sold 4,62,468 equity shares in the company at Rs 401.48 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Thangamayil Jewellery: DSP Mutual Fund acquired 5,00,001 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,322.1 per share on the NSE. However, promoters -- Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Das Balarama Govinda and Balusamy Ramesh -- sold 1,66,667 equity shares each at the same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Ananta Soya: Dolly Khanna bought 1.4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 147.72 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

ION Exchange: Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 75,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,220 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lyka Labs: Ipca Laboratories acquired 10.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 123 per share; however, investors Shreyans Jashwantlal Shah sold 3.45 lakh equity shares and Vipul Priyakant Dalal sold 2,40,121 equity shares at the same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Analysts/Investors Meeting

Shoppers Stop: The company's officials will meet Antique Stock Broking on November 23.

Titan Company: The company's officials will meet Marcellus Investment Managers on November 23.

Max Healthcare Institute: The company's officials will meet Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, DNCA Finance Ritz Paris, Amundi Asset Management, and Comgest S.A on November 23.

Nazara Technologies: The company's officials will meet Union MF, & Mirae MF on November 23.

Gokaldas Exports: The company's officials will meet Centrum PMS, Banvan Capital, Kitara Capital, Karma Capital, AUM Advisors, and Paladin Capital on November 23.

Accelya Solutions India: The company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on November 24.

Mangalam Organics: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on November 24.

Himatsingka Seide: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on November 24.

Elecon Engineering Company: The company's officials will meet investors on November 25, to discuss financial performance.

Sun Pharma: The company's officials will attend Credit Suisse Healthcare Day on November 25, and Ambit Capital Healthcare Conclave on November 29.

Stocks in News

Quess Corp: The company has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation from 36.58 percent to 49 percent by investing approximately Rs 4 crore. Post this transaction, Taskmo continues to remain an associate of Quess Corp.

Omaxe: CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to BB/Stable, from D/Stable.

Redington (India): Step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Turkey had concluded final consideration at $29 million and is expecting that the transaction will be completed latest by November 30, 2021. The transaction was about the acquisition of 100 percent shares of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Indian Navy has commissioned the first ship of project 15B Class Destroyer i.e. (Vishakhapatnam) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company signed a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Shalabh Saxena is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,438.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,051.18 crore in the Indian equity market on November 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Escorts, and Vodafone Idea - are under the F&O ban for November 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

