Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Market failed to sustain morning gains in afternoon and finally settled on a flat note on July 12, extending the prevailing consolidation phase.

BSE Sensex fell 13.50 points to 52,372.69, while the Nifty50 rose 2.80 points to 15,692.60 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

"A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart after opening higher on Monday. Technically this action signal instability of bulls to sustain the highs. The market was not able to surpass the crucial resistance of 15,800 (resistance as per the concept of change in polarity) and showed weakness from the highs," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

He feels the choppy trend continued in the market and there is no respite for bulls, after showing upside bounce from the lower support (15,635) in previous session.

"As long as the support holds, the odds of market bounce back remain alive for the next 1-2 sessions. A decisive move below the support is likely to extend weakness to 15,500 levels. On the upside bounce, the area of 15,800 could be a crucial resistance to be watched," he said.

The broader markets outpaced frontliners with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.44 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,628.53, followed by 15,564.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,772.93 and 15,853.27.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank gained 126.95 points at 35,198.90 on July 12. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 35,041.43, followed by 34,883.96. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,375.34 and 35,551.77 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 28.24 lakh contracts was seen at 16000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 15800 strike, which holds 19.81 lakh contracts, and 16200 strike, which has accumulated 14.54 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 15800 strike, which added 1.08 lakh contracts, followed by 15700 strike which added 80,300 contracts, and 16100 strike which added 63,900 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 16300 strike, which shed 70,150 contracts, followed by 16200 strike which shed 47,150 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 31.97 lakh contracts was seen at 15500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15000 strike, which holds 29.67 lakh contracts, and 15200 strike, which has accumulated 23.83 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15000 strike, which added 2.87 lakh contracts, followed by 15700 strike which added 1.56 lakh contracts, and 15400 strike which added 97,300 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16000 strike, which shed 17,800 contracts, followed by 15900 strike which shed 15,450 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

34 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

34 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

43 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

51 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Granules India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 12,52,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 370.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

SML Isuzu: Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in the company at Rs 584.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishal Fabrics: Cresta Fund bought 3.7 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 80.9 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on July 13, and Analysts/Investors Meeting

Results on July 13: Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Gagan Gases, Shree Ganesh Remedies, TPI India, and WS Industries will release quarterly earnings on July 13.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The company's officials will meet institutional investors on July 13.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company's officials will meet investors in a Conference meeting organised by Systematix Shares and Stocks on Sugar Industry on July 13.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 13.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 21.

Tanla Platforms: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 22.

Agro Tech Foods: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on July 23.

Stocks in News

Reliance Industries: The company has invested Rs 1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to solar energy. RNESL is yet to commence its business operations.

ISMT: The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 112.2 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 79.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 459 crore from Rs 276.24 crore YoY.

LIC Housing Finance: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,94,291 equity shares (0.04% stake) in LIC Housing Finance, reducing shareholding to 3.01% from 3.05%.

Shilpa Medicare: The company approved the transfer of API business consisting of Unit-1 and Unit-2 situated at Raichur, Karnataka by way of slump sale to a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

FDC: The company launched India's first oral suspension of Favipiravir – Favenza oral suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

Sunteck Realty: The company's pre-sales grew by 74% YoY in Q1FY22 to Rs 176 crore, and collections grew by 165% YoY in Q1FY22 to Rs 172 crore.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 745.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 447.42 crore in the Indian equity market on July 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks - Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, NALCO, NMDC, Punjab National Bank, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for July 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

