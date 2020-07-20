Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,970.83, followed by 10,919.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,055.73 and 11,089.27.
Extending gains into the fourth consecutive session, equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- closed with healthy gains on July 20.
The Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-mark as strong results by HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and Britannia Industries boosted market sentiment.
The Sensex ended the day with a gain of 399 points, or 1.08 percent, at 37,418.99 and the Nifty closed 121 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 11,022.20.
We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:
Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.Key support and resistance levels for the Nifty
According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,970.83, followed by 10,919.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,055.73 and 11,089.27.Nifty Bank
The Nifty Bank index ended 1.62 percent higher at 22,321.85 on July 20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,166.27, followed by 22,010.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,498.87 and 22,675.93.Call option data
Maximum call OI of 27.15 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.
This is followed by 11,000, which holds 25.44 lakh contracts, and 11,200 strikes, which has accumulated 12.77 lakh contracts.
Significant call writing was seen at 11,500, which added 1.84 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 strikes, which added 1.47 lakh contracts.
Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,800, which shed 2.38 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 1.1 lakh contracts.
Put option data
Maximum put OI of 23.66 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.
This is followed by 10,800, which also holds nearly 17.88 lakh contracts, and 10,600 strikes, which has accumulated 15.71 lakh contracts.
Significant put writing was seen at 11,000, which added 5.90 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strikes, which added 3.52 lakh contracts.
Put unwinding was seen at 10,600, which shed 30,150 contracts, followed by 11,500 strikes, which shed 23,100 contracts.
Stocks with a high delivery percentage
A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.
47 stocks saw long build-up
Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.
22 stocks saw long unwinding
Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.
30 stocks saw short build-up
An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.
41 stocks witnessed short-covering
A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.
Bulk deals
(For more bulk deals, click here)
Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, etc.Stocks in the news
ACC: Q2 profit at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 455.7 crore, revenue at Rs 2,602.2 crore versus Rs 4,149.8 crore YoY.
Wipro: The company received orders from ComplianceQuest for quality management solutions.
NHPC signed a pact with Odisha Green Energy Body to develop solar projects.
Apollo Hospitals: LIC increased stake in the company to 4.63 percent in June quarter from 3.91 percent in the March quarter, and HDFC Life Insurance also raised the stake to 1.55 percent from 1.28 percent in the same period.Fund flow
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,709.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,521.99 crore in the Indian equity market on July 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.Stock under F&O ban on NSETen stocks -- Adani Enterprises, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, National Aluminium Company and Sun TV -- are under the F&O ban for July 21. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.