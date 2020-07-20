Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Extending gains into the fourth consecutive session, equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- closed with healthy gains on July 20.

The Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-mark as strong results by HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and Britannia Industries boosted market sentiment.

The Sensex ended the day with a gain of 399 points, or 1.08 percent, at 37,418.99 and the Nifty closed 121 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 11,022.20.

"We would continue to witness stock-specific action as the earnings season unfolds. Though the near term momentum looks positive, we would advise traders to be cautious, given flaring US-China trade relations, persistent rise in virus cases and implementation of fresh lockdowns in parts of the country. On the other hand, we would advise investors to continue with their defensive portfolio approach,” said Siddhartha

Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,970.83, followed by 10,919.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,055.73 and 11,089.27.

The Nifty Bank index ended 1.62 percent higher at 22,321.85 on July 20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,166.27, followed by 22,010.73. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 22,498.87 and 22,675.93.

Maximum call OI of 27.15 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the July series.

This is followed by 11,000, which holds 25.44 lakh contracts, and 11,200 strikes, which has accumulated 12.77 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at 11,500, which added 1.84 lakh contracts, followed by 11,200 strikes, which added 1.47 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 10,800, which shed 2.38 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900, which shed 1.1 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 23.66 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the July series.

This is followed by 10,800, which also holds nearly 17.88 lakh contracts, and 10,600 strikes, which has accumulated 15.71 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 11,000, which added 5.90 lakh contracts, followed by 10,900 strikes, which added 3.52 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 10,600, which shed 30,150 contracts, followed by 11,500 strikes, which shed 23,100 contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, IndiaMART InterMESH, etc.

ACC: Q2 profit at Rs 270.9 crore versus Rs 455.7 crore, revenue at Rs 2,602.2 crore versus Rs 4,149.8 crore YoY.

Wipro: The company received orders from ComplianceQuest for quality management solutions.

NHPC signed a pact with Odisha Green Energy Body to develop solar projects.

Apollo Hospitals: LIC increased stake in the company to 4.63 percent in June quarter from 3.91 percent in the March quarter, and HDFC Life Insurance also raised the stake to 1.55 percent from 1.28 percent in the same period.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,709.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,521.99 crore in the Indian equity market on July 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.