Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 14, 2023 / 12:39 AM IST

Based on the OI percentage, 81 stocks, including City Union Bank, Coforge, Lupin, BHEL, and Info Edge India, saw a short build-up

The market failed to sustain initial gains and closed around half a percent lower on February 13 as the selling was seen across sectors. Traders seemed to be turned cautious ahead of CPI inflation data which came in higher at 6.52 percent for January against 5.72 percent for December.

The BSE Sensex fell 251 points to 60,432, while the Nifty50 declined 86 points to 17,771 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating temporary nervousness among market participants. Overall, the rangebound trade continued for the eighth consecutive session.

"A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a range movement with weak bias for the market. The smaller degree of higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and the current weakness could be in line with the new higher bottom formation. But higher bottom reversal needs to be confirmed," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says the short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be choppy and this range movement with weak bias is likely to continue for the short term.