Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market failed to sustain initial gains and closed around half a percent lower on February 13 as the selling was seen across sectors. Traders seemed to be turned cautious ahead of CPI inflation data which came in higher at 6.52 percent for January against 5.72 percent for December.

The BSE Sensex fell 251 points to 60,432, while the Nifty50 declined 86 points to 17,771 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating temporary nervousness among market participants. Overall, the rangebound trade continued for the eighth consecutive session.

"A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicates a range movement with weak bias for the market. The smaller degree of higher tops and bottoms continued on the daily chart and the current weakness could be in line with the new higher bottom formation. But higher bottom reversal needs to be confirmed," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He says the short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be choppy and this range movement with weak bias is likely to continue for the short term.

The buying is expected to emerge from near the crucial lower support of around 17,650-17,600 levels, the market expert said, adding that an immediate resistance is at 17,900.

The broader markets corrected more compared to benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 1.5 percent each as about three shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,729 followed by 17,691 and then 17,630. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,852 followed by 17,890 and 17,951.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank was also under pressure, falling 277 points to 41,282 and forming a bearish candle on the daily charts, making lower high-lower low formation.

The banking index faced selling pressure at higher levels and failed to surpass the level of 41,800. "The options data indicates the resistance at 42,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the Call side. The index once closed above 42,000 will see a sharp short covering towards 43,000-43,500 levels. The index remains in a sell-on-rise mode as long it stays below 42,000," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

The important pivot level, which will act as a support, is at 41,175 followed by 41,056 and 40,863. On the upside, key resistance levels are 41,560, followed by 41,679, and 41,872.

Call option data

On a weekly basis, the maximum Call open interest (OI) remained at 18,000 strike, with 1.03 crore contracts, which may be a crucial resistance in the coming sessions.

This is followed by 17,800 strike, comprising 79.08 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike, where there are more than 77.78 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 18,000 strike, which added 38.43 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike, which added 36.64 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike, which added 33.01 lakh contracts.

We have seen Call unwinding in 17,000 strike, which shed 6,000 contracts, followed by 17,400 strike, which shed 400 contracts.

Put option data

On a weekly basis, the maximum Put OI is at 17,800 strike, with 48.46 lakh contracts, followed by the 17,500 strike, comprising 47.36 lakh contracts, and the 17,400 strike, where we have 45.78 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 13.7 lakh contracts, followed by 17,400 strike, which added 13.57 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike which added 7.49 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,800 strike, which shed 16.8 lakh contracts, followed by 17,900 strike, which shed 10.39 lakh contracts, and 17,200 strike, which shed 9.25 lakh contracts.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Coforge, HDFC, and Hindustan Unilever, among others.

11 stocks see a long build-up

An increase in open interest (OI) and an increase in price mostly indicate a build-up of long positions. Based on the OI percentage, 11 stocks, including Gujarat Gas, Metropolis Healthcare, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Forge, and Delta Corp, saw a long build-up.

76 stocks see long unwinding

A decline in OI and a decrease in price mostly indicate long unwinding. Based on the OI percentage, 76 stocks including Navin Fluorine International, Alkem Laboratories, Abbott India, ABB India, and Polycab India, saw long unwinding.

81 stocks see a short build-up

An increase in OI accompanied by a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI percentage, 81 stocks, including City Union Bank, Coforge, Lupin, BHEL, and Info Edge India, saw a short build-up.

25 stocks see short-covering

A decrease in OI along with an increase in price is an indication of short-covering. Based on the OI percentage, 25 stocks were on the short-covering list. These include Honeywell Automation, Larsen & Toubro, Chambal Fertilizers, Glenmark Pharma, and ONGC.

Bulk Deals

Coforge: Promoter Hulst B V has sold 60 lakh shares (9.8 percent stake) in the IT services company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 4,050 per share. However, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 6.1 lakh shares in Coforge at an average price of Rs 4,050 per share, Kuwait Investment Authority acquired 3.9 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 4,049 per share, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund A/C - Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund purchased 3.46 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 4,050 per share.

Results on February 14

Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata India, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Bosch, CESC, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ipca Laboratories, NBCC (India), NMDC, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Prestige Estates Projects, Radico Khaitan, Siemens, Spencers Retail, SpiceJet, Swan Energy, and Torrent Power will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 14.

Stocks in the news

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Nykaa Fashion operator has recorded a 71 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 8.2 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating margin performance. Revenue from operations grew by 33.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,463 crore with strong GMV (gross merchandise value) growth of 37 percent YoY. On the operating front, EBITDA rose by 13.3 percent to Rs 78.2 crore with scale efficiencies in fulfilment and marketing expense, but EBITDA margin fell 94 bps to 5.34 percent for the quarter. On a sequential basis, Nykaa clocked 99.4 percent growth in profit with revenue rising 19 percent and EBITDA climbing 28 percent with a margin expansion of 38 bps.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media company has reported a 92 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 24.31 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating performance, lower topline and exceptional loss (Rs 168.97 crore). Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,111.2 crore fell by 0.07 percent compared to the year-ago period hit by lower advertisement revenue (down 15.6 percent YoY), but subscription revenue growth was strong at 13.2 percent in the same period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell by 27.5 percent YoY to Rs 343.8 crore with a margin decline of 615 bps in Q3FY23. Numbers, barring profit, were better than analysts' expectations.

Power Finance Corporation: The public sector company has recorded a 7.8 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 3,860 crore for the three-month period ended December FY23, aided by a write-back of impairment on financial instruments. Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 7,218.7 crore declined by 7.1 percent compared to the year-ago period. The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for FY23.

NLC India: The coal mining company has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 406.7 crore for the December FY23 quarter dented by regulatory deferral account balances expenses, against a profit of Rs 231.1 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 3,679 crore jumped 35 percent over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA grew by 50.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,360 crore with a margin expansion of 387 bps for the quarter.

Linde India: The industrial gases company has reported a 62.3 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 110 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, led by operating performance and partly by a low base. In Q3FY22, it had an exceptional loss of Rs 18.97 crore. Revenue for the quarter grew by 8.2 percent YoY to Rs 697 crore, while on the operating front, EBITDA jumped 13.4 percent YoY to Rs 167.8 crore with a margin expansion of 110 bps YoY.

Castrol India: The automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company has clocked a 2.5 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 193.32 crore for the December FY23 quarter dented by weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,176 crore grew by 7.8 percent YoY. At the operating level, EBITDA fell by 5.8 percent YoY to Rs 250.6 crore with a margin contraction of 307 bps due to higher input cost.

Steel Authority of India: The steel production company has registered a 64.5 percent YoY decline in profit at Rs 542 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, impacted by lower topline and operating income. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 25,042 crore fell by 0.8 percent compared to the same period last year. At the operating level, EBITDA for the quarter dropped by 39 percent YoY to Rs 2,078.5 crore with a margin down by 517 bps. Numbers, barring topline, were better than analysts' estimates.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,322.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 521.69 crore on February 13, NSE's provisional data showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added BHEL and Punjab National Bank, and retained Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for February 14. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

