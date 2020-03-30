Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on March 30 as fears of recession kept investors away from riskier equities.

The Nifty50 remained under pressure throughout the session, following weak global cues. Fast-spreading COVID-19 in the United States and Europe and IMF Chief's warning of global recession dented market sentiment.

Sensex closed the day with a loss of 1,375 points, or 4.61 percent, at 28,440.32 while Nifty settled 379 points, or 4.38 percent, lower at 8,281.10.

The Nifty is back below 8,300 after two sessions, which suggests that bears have regained their foothold.

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,158.07, followed by 8,035.03. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,490.07 and 8,699.03.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 5.94 percent down at 18,782.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18,395.33, followed by 18,008.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,442.83 and 20,103.27.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 7.93 lakh contracts was seen at the 8,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the April series.

This is followed by 8,000 strike price, which holds 7.2 lakh contracts in open interest, and 8,700, which has accumulated 1.41 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 8,500 strike price, which added 1.15 lakh contracts, followed by 8,700 strike price that added 73,425 contracts.

A minor call unwinding was witnessed at 7,900 strike price, which shed 1,725 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 18.1 lakh contracts was seen at 8,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the April series.

This is followed by 8,500 strike price, which holds 12.8 lakh contracts in open interest, and 8,100 strike price, which has accumulated 8.82 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 8,500 strike price, which added 1.6 lakh contracts, followed by 8,000 strike, which added 1.26 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 8,700 strike price, which shed 40,500 contracts, followed by 8,800 strike price which shed 14,850 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

28 stocks saw long build-up

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

27 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

81 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

11 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Board meetings

Minda Industries: The board of the company will meet on March 31 to consider and approve raising of funds, issuance of securities by way of a rights issue, public or private placement including Qualified Institutional Placement, etc.

The respective boards of Flora Corporation, Pentamedia Graphics and Virgo Global will meet on March 31 for general purposes.

Stocks in the news

SPA Capital Services: Company to buy a 40.2 percent stake in IFAN Finserv.

GNFC: Company announced a complete shutdown of its plants Bharuch Complex, Gujarat.

Fortis Healthcare: ICRA upgraded the company's long-term rating from BBB+ to A-.

GG Engg: Company bagged an order for the supply of plastic bottle crushing machine from Mumbai Railway divisions.

Federal Bank: Lender to invest Rs 148 crore in arm Fedbank Financial Services through a rights issue.

JSW Energy: Brickwork Ratings reaffirmed ratings on commercial papers of the company.

Coromandel International: Company redeemed commercial paper of Rs 300 crore.​

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,363.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 3,550.33 crore in the Indian equity market on March 30, provisional data available on the NSE showed.