Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the red for the seventh consecutive session on March 2 as concerns over coronavirus continued to weigh on investor sentiments.

D-Street witnessed one of the most volatile sessions in the recent past, a 1000-point swing that wiped out most of the gains made on the Sensex while Nifty50 held onto its crucial support at 11,100 levels.

Sensex fell 153 points to close at 38,144 while Nifty ended 69 points lower at 11,132.75.

Broader markets performed in line with benchmark indices as the S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.65 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index fell 0.77 percent.

Note: The OI and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of the three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,968.33, followed by 10,803.87. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,365.13 and 11,597.47.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.96 percent down at 28,868.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,363, followed by 27,857.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,582.5 and 30,296.6.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 14.29 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the March series.

This is followed by 11,600 strike price, which holds 11.18 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,300, which has accumulated 9.87 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,300 strike price, which added 1.98 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike price that added 1.35 lakh contracts and 11,400 strike price, which added 1.20 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 11,500 strike price, which shed 72,525 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 23.51 lakh contracts was seen at 11,300 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the March series.

This is followed by 11,000 strike price, which holds 23.28 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,700 strike price, which has accumulated 18.60 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,300 strike price, which added 6.5 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike, which added 3.97 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 11,600 strike price, which shed 1.02 lakh contracts, followed by 11,700 strike price which shed 94,050 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

15 stocks saw long build-up

59 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

42 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

29 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Board meetings

The board of Max Financial Services will meet on March 3 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

The respective boards of PNB Housing Finance, Shree Manufacturing, Shivom Investment & Consultancy, Shreeji Translogistics and Shree Manufacturing will meet on March 3 for general purposes.

The respective boards of Suprajit Engineering, Remsons Industries, Ramco Industries, Ramco Cements, Polycab India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Meghmani Organics, IndiaMART InterMESH, India Glycols, Endurance Technologies, Empire Industries and Eldeco Housing & Industries will meet on March 3 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Stocks in the news

Hero MotoCorp: February sales fell 19.3 percent to 4.98 lakh units, domestic sales down 20 percent but exports up 8.7 percent YoY.

Mahindra Lifespace: Arm Mahindra World City got the nod for partial de-notification of the notified area under SEZ.

Parag Milk Foods: Company to release entire pledged shares from Kotak Mahindra Investments within 90 days.

KSK Energy: CoC passed a resolution through e-voting to proceed for liquidation of the company.

Ramco Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper.

Newgen Software: Company secured a patent for system and method for Automatic Quality Assessment of Digital Documents.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,354.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 1,138.74 crore in the Indian equity market on March 2, provisional data available on the NSE showed.