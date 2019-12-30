Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices ended flat in the penultimate session of the year with Sensex closing 17 points lower at 41,558 while Nifty ended with gains of over 10 points t0 end at 12,255.

Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were among the gainers while ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, HUL, Asian Paints and Axis Bank were the laggards.

"Market was range-bound, premium valuation and lack of fresh triggers influenced investors to take a cautious approach on heavyweights. But the reasonable valuation of mid & small caps attracted inflows leading to outperformance in the broad market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told Moneycontrol.

"It remains critical for the index to sustain above 12,213 levels to retain optimistic outlook as breach of this level can induce some selling pressure which may eventually lead to the breach of recent corrective swing low placed around 12,118 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12217.57, followed by 12179.33. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12290.27 and 12324.73.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed 0.18 percent lower at 32,354.90. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, are placed at 32197.90, followed by 32040.90. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32562.50 and 32770.10.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 19.55 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the January series.

This is followed by the 12,200 strike price, which holds 17.48 lakh contracts in open interest, and 12,700, which has accumulated 15.66 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 12,700 strike price, which added 1.92 lakh contracts, followed by 12,300 strike price that added 1.6 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 12,100 strike price, which shed 19,350 contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put open interest of 34.55 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in the January series.

This is followed by 12,200 strike price, which holds 18.90 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,800 strike price, which has accumulated 11.66 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the 11,900 strike price, followed by 12,200 strike.

Put unwinding was seen at 12,500 strike price which shed 36,675 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

148 stocks saw long buildup

Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long buildup was seen.

4 stocks saw long unwinding

There were 4 stocks that witnessed long unwinding on December 30

47 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

9 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 9 stocks witnessed a short-covering on December 30. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering.

Bulk deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

The boards of Magma Fincorp and NLC India will meet for general purposes.

Stocks in the news

Chalet Hotels: Company signed pact with Marriott Hotels India to build 5 hotels.

Fortis Healthcare: Farid Bin Mohamed Sani appointed as additional director (non-executive, non-independent) with immediate effect.

Piramal Enterprises: Company approved allotment of NCDs worth Rs 1,600 crore on private placement basis.

PTC India Financial: Company received sanction of fresh loan of Rs 500 crore at interest rate of 8.50% per annum for 10 years.

Infosys: Company will declare its October-December quarter results on January 10.

Kirloskar Electric Company: Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries announced sale of properties.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 130.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), bought shares of worth Rs 201.32 crore in the Indian equity market on December 30, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

No stock under F&O ban on NSE