Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices had to settle for marginal gains on October 14 with Sensex ending 87.39 points at 38,214.47 and Nifty settling at 11,341.20, up 36.1 points.

A Doji-type candlestick pattern was formed on the daily charts (not a classical one) at the swing high of 11,420 levels.

"The Nifty is currently placed around the key overhead resistance of around 11,400levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

We have collated 14 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,280.63, followed by 11,220.07. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,411.13 and 11,481.07.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 139 points at 28,181.9. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,965.6, followed by 27,749.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,475.8 and 28,769.7.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 23.17 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,500 strike price. It will act as a crucial resistance level in the September series.

This is followed by 11,700 strike price, which now holds 19.97 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,200, which has accumulated 16.42 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant call writing was seen at the 11,700 strike price, which added 3.15 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,200 strike price, which shed 1.56 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 strike, which shed 1.07 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum put OI of 30.51 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price, which will act as crucial support in October series.

This is followed by 11,200 strike price, which holds 15.47 lakh contracts in open interest; and 11,400 strike price, which has accumulated 11.79 lakh contracts in OI.

Put writing was seen at the 11,000 strike price, which added 3.46 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike price, which added 1.93 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the 11,200 strike price, which shed 2.46 contracts, followed by 11,500 strike which shed 67,275 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

44 stocks saw long buildup

21 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 15 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

27 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on open interest (OI) future percentage, here are the top 15 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

59 stocks witnessed short-covering

As per available data, 27 stocks witnessed short-covering. A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short covering. Based on the lowest open interest (OI) future percentage point, here are the top 15 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk Deals

Upcoming analyst or board meetings/briefings

Cipla - board meeting on November 6 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Just Dial - board meeting on October 21 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 and other business matters.

Indian Bank - board meeting on October 23 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019

Granules India - board meeting on October 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 and dividend

PSP Projects- board meeting on October 22 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, Fund Raising and other business matters

Stocks in news

Results announcement: ACC, Wipro, Karnataka Bank, TV 18 Broadcast, Network 18 Media, MCX Media, Uttam Galva Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Hindustan Unilever Q2: Net profit up 21.2% at Rs 1,848 crore against Rs 1,525 crore, revenue up 6.7% at Rs 9,852 crore versus Rs 9,234 crore, YoY.

Dollar Industries' chief financial officer Lalit Chand Sharma resigns w.e.f. November 01, 2019

Transformers and Rectifiers's chief financial officer Devendra Kumar Gupta resigns w.e.f. November 02, 2019

Bank of Baroda- P. S. Jayakumar ceases to be managing director & CEO of the company

Muthoot Finance- Fitch Assigns 'BB+' rating to company's USD 2 billion MTN programme

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 895.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 425.15 crore in the Indian equity market on October 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

No stock under ban period on NSE