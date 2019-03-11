Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 10 things to know before Opening Bell

The market staged a spectacular rally on March 11 with the Sensex rallying nearly 400 points and the Nifty 50 closing above the critical resistance level of 11,118. All sectoral indices participated in the rally barring IT, with Auto, Metals and PSU Bank rising 2-3 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 382.67 points or 1.04 percent to close at 37,054.10 after the Election Commission announced Lok Sabha poll dates.

The Nifty 50 rallied 132.60 points or 1.20 percent to 11,168, the highest closing level of 2019 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

"Market gave the highest daily closing since October 2018 signifying the bulls have taken charge of Dalal Street. RSI has given a breakout after almost four months, which suggest strength in the uptrend," Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

The VIX closing below crucial levels of 15 & USD/INR showing strength by trading below 70 a dollar support the current rally, he said, pointing out that Nifty has managed to close above stiff resistance of previous swing high level of 11,118.

"As long as the index is trading above 11,050, we maintain buy on dip strategy while immediate resistance lies around 11,200-11,250 levels," he added.

Volatility has been falling over last seven trading sessions and lower volatility is providing comfort to bull zones to extend momentum and the Options band signifies a shift in the higher trading range between 10,985 to 11,300 zones, experts said.

Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol the breakout in the benchmark index, after four-month long consolidation phase, has further boosted the sentiment.

Stock selection, he believes remains the key as participation is limited mainly to the quality counters. "Nifty has the potential of testing 11,300-11,400 zone in near future."

The broader markets continued its sharp run with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining more than 2 percent each on top of 2.5 percent and 4 percent rally, respectively in the previous week.

We have collated top 10 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 11,168 on March 11. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,091.57, followed by 11,015.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,212.67 and 11,257.33

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,968.60, up 206.80 points on March 11. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,826.73, followed by 27,686.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,071.13, followed by 28,175.57.

Call options data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 11.62 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,200 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the March series.

This was followed by the 11,300 strike price, which now holds 8.13 lakh contracts in open interest, and 11,100, which has accumulated 5.91 lakh contracts in open interest.

Significant Call writing was seen at the strike price of 11,400, which added 2.73 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strike, which added 2.14 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike that added 87,375 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at the strike price of 11,100 that shed 4.03 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike that shed 2.92 lakh contracts.

Put options data

Maximum Put open interest of 22.83 lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the March series.

This was followed by the 11,100 strike price, which now holds 19.22 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,900 strike price, which has now accumulated 11.28 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 11,100, which added 15.37 lakh contracts, followed by 11,000 strike that added 7.32 lakh contracts and 11,200 strike that added 2.87 lakh contracts.

There was no Put unwinding seen.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

150 stocks saw a long buildup

26 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

18 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

4 stocks saw long unwinding

Stocks in news

TVS Motor declares second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (140 percent)

Laurus Labs received a final approval from USFDA for Hydroxychloroquine Tablets 200 mg and a tentative approval for an ANDA for ADL Tablets 600 mg/50 mg/300 mg.

Sundaram-Clayton declares second interim dividend at the rate of Rs 16 per share (320 percent)

Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) to sell 7 crore shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company on March 12 & 13

PSP Projects bags orders worth Rs 601.21 crore from various clients