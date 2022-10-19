Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market managed to sustain its uptrend for fourth consecutive session in a row on October 19, though it lost some gains in afternoon trade and closed off day's high. HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, and ITC helped the market close in green.

The BSE Sensex climbed nearly 150 points to 59,107, while the Nifty50 rose 25 points to 17,512 but saw bearish candle formation on the daily scale as the closing was lower than opening levels.

"The Nifty remains in a short term uptrend as it has moved above the previous swing highs of 17,429 and made higher bottoms over the last few weeks," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further said the Nifty is near strong resistances which coincide with a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022. The index needs to convincingly cross these resistances for the uptrend to continue, which could take the Nifty towards the previous intermediate highs of 18,096. Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness are at 17,434.

The market expert recommended a stock specific approach and recommended buying stocks from sectors that are showing relative strength.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index up 0.25 percent and Smallcap 100 index gaining 0.23 percent.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,479, followed by 17,447 & 17,396. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,582 followed by 17,614 and 17,665.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank gained 55 points to close at 40,373 and formed small bodied bearish candle on the daily charts on October 19. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 40,233, followed by 40,127 and 39,956 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 40,575 followed by 40,681 & 40,852 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

Maximum Call open interest of 48.46 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 34.89 lakh contracts, and 17,700 strike, which has 22.98 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,600 strike, which added 5.97 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike which added 5.43 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike which added 3.27 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,400 strike, which shed 1.9 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike which shed 1.55 lakh contracts and 17,300 strike which shed 1.09 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 40.87 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 28.63 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 26.69 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,500 strike, which added 6.44 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 strike, which added 4.51 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike which added 3.19 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 16,500 strike, which shed 2.73 lakh contracts, followed by 16,400 strike which shed 2.52 lakh contracts and 16,300 strike which shed 2.23 lakh contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Britannia Industries, Cummins India, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, and Hindustan Unilever, among others.

44 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Nifty Financial, UltraTech Cement, TVS Motor Company, Container Corporation of India, and ITC, in which a long build-up was seen.

31 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including BHEL, Federal Bank, Can Fin Homes, L&T Infotech, and State Bank of India, in which long unwinding was seen.

89 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Aarti Industries, L&T Technology Services, Torrent Power, Polycab India, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical.

31 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen include Siemens, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, GNFC, and PVR.

Bulk Deals

Results on October 20

ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Aarti Drugs, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Clean Science and Technology, Coforge, Dixon Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies, ICRA, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Securities, L&T Finance Holdings, Mphasis, Nazara Technologies, Shriram Transport Finance, Symphony, Tanla Platforms, United Breweries, Union Bank of India, and UTI Asset Management Company will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 20.

Stocks in News

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender recorded profit at Rs 1,805 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, a 57 percent year-on-year growth led by lower provisions, with improvement in asset quality performance. Pre-provision operating profit increased 10 percent YoY to Rs 3,544 crore, and net interest income rose by 18 percent YoY to Rs 4,302 crore in Q2FY23 with 17 bps YoY expansion in net interest margin.

Bharat Electronics: Triton Electric Vehicle India, a part of Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, USA, has issued a Letter of Intent to Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics for 300 KW Li-ion battery packs for its semi-truck project in India at value of Rs 8,060 crore. The battery packs will be delivered by the company to Triton in 24 months commencing from January 2023.

5paisa Capital: The company reported a 672 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended September FY23, driven by strong operating performance and lower expenses. Revenue grew by 17 percent to Rs 79.54 crore compared to same period last year.

Delhivery: The company said Express Parcel volumes remained stable in Q2FY23 and picked up towards the end of the quarter, driven by festive season sales, especially in the heavy goods category. Overall service line volumes for the business grew in the high teens in Q2FY23 over a large base of the same quarter last year (Q2FY22). The company also onboarded 200+ new customers in Q2FY23, driven by improving service metrics. It expects volumes to continue to show a gradual scale up through FY23.

NHPC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company reduced to 5.2 percent, down from 7.23 percent earlier.

Persistent Systems: The IT services company recorded a 4 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 220 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on revenue of Rs 2,048.6 crore that grew by 9.1 percent QoQ. Revenue in dollar terms increased 5.8 percent QoQ to $255.56 million and constant currency growth was 6.6 percent QoQ. The order booking for the quarter was at $367.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $271.2 million in annual contract value (ACV).

Havells India: The electric equipment maker reported a 38 constant currency growth YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 187 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, dented by lower operating income. Revenue grew by 13.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,679.5 crore in Q2FY23.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 453.91 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 908.42 crore on October 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - are under the NSE F&O ban list for October 20. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

