Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market rebounded sharply after correction in the previous three consecutive sessions, with the Nifty50 closing above the psychological 17,000 mark on October 12, backed by buying across sectors.

The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 480 points to 57,626, while the Nifty50 rose 140 points to 17,124 and formed a bullish candle or Inside Bar kind of pattern formation on the daily charts.

"On the daily timeframe, the Nifty formed an Inside Day candle pattern after the big bearish candle pattern indicating a strong demand zone near 16,950 levels for the short term," Vidnyan Sawant, AVP-Technical Research at GEPL Capital said.

The momentum indicator RSI is sustaining near 45 levels, indicating directionless momentum for the short to medium term.

As per the overall chart pattern and indicator set-up, the market expert feels that the Nifty will move in a broader range of 16,740-17,430 levels for the short to medium term.

The broader markets also gained momentum with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising six-tenth of a percent and eight-tenth of a percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,008, followed by 16,893. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,190 and 17,257.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank climbed more than 400 points to close at 39,118 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on daily charts on October 12. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 38,762, followed by 38,405. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 39,320 and 39,521 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

Maximum Call open interest of 36.33 lakh contracts was seen at 18,000 strike, which can act as a crucial resistance level in the October series.

This is followed by 17,100 strike, which holds 26.51 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike, which has 24.28 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,100 strike, which added 1.94 lakh contracts, followed by 17,700 strike which added 1.75 lakh contracts, and 17,000 strike which added 1.28 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 18,100 strike, which shed 2.66 lakh contracts, followed by 17,200 strike which shed 1.34 lakh contracts and 17,300 strike which shed 1.02 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 41.42 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which can act as a crucial support level in the October series.

This is followed by 16,000 strike, which holds 33.3 lakh contracts, and 16,500 strike, which has accumulated 25.21 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 5.05 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike, which added 3.25 lakh contracts, and 16,400 strike which added 1.18 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,800 strike, which shed 1.34 lakh contracts, followed by 15,900 strike which shed 1.22 lakh contracts and 17,200 strike which shed 93,650 contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Britannia Industries, HDFC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Larsen & Toubro, among others.

80 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Navin Fluorine International, TVS Motor Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, United Breweries, and Axis Bank, in which a long build-up was seen.

14 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including Delta Corp, Max Financial Services, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Alkem Laboratories, in which a long unwinding was seen.

16 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen including Abbott India, Whirlpool, Asian Paints, Honeywell Automation, and Mahanagar Gas.

86 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen including Nifty Financial, India Cements, Dabur India, Bajaj Auto, and Balkrishna Industries.

Bulk Deals

Amber Enterprises: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company sold 1.83 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,284.54 per share.

Results on October 13

Infosys, Mindtree, Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Money, Cyient, and Den Networks will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 13.

Stocks in News

HCL Technologies: The IT services company recorded a 6.3 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,489 crore and revenue increased by Rs 5.2 percent QoQ to Rs 24,686 crore. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 3.8 percent QoQ and the top line in dollar terms increased by 1.9 percent QoQ to $3,082 million. Total contract value bookings (new deal wins) stood at $2,384 million, up 16 percent QoQ. HCL Tech expects revenue to grow 13.5–14.5 percent YoY in constant currency and EBIT margin guidance revised to 18-19 percent in FY23.

Tata Power: The company is going to develop Tata Motors' seven MW solar project at its Pantnagar manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand. This installation is expected to generate 215 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 1.7 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.

Wipro: The company said IT services segment revenue in constant currency increased by 4.1 percent QoQ in Q2FY23 and dollar revenue rose by 2.27 percent QoQ to $2,797.7 million for the quarter ended September FY23. IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 15.1 percent, an increase of 16 bps QoQ. Profit during the quarter grew by 3.7 percent QoQ to Rs 2,659 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has won an order from NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) for its proposed 1,255 MWac and 1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE power park, Gujarat. The total value of the project is Rs 2,212 crore. In addition, the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 298.71 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, widening from a loss of Rs 284.35 crore in the same period last year, whereas revenue for the said quarter stood at Rs 312.69 crore against Rs 1,438.42 crore YoY.

Panacea Biotec: Investor Serum Institute of India offloaded 2.2 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on October 11. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 7.63 percent, down from 9.83 percent earlier.

Adani Wilmar: The company expects its revenue for September FY23 quarter to grow at low single digit compared to the year-ago period, whereas the first half of FY23 revenues and volumes are expected to register a low double-digit growth. The food and FMCG basket continued its growth trajectory similar to previous quarters registering growth of over 40 percent. Its industry essential business also grew close to 20 percent during the quarter and H1 both.

Suven Life Sciences: The company said the board of directors has approved a rights issue of 7,26,91,239 shares for Rs 399.80 crore. The issue price is Rs 55 per equity share. The rights entitlement ratio is (1:2) one rights equity share for every two shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 542.36 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 85.32 crore on October 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance - are under the NSE F&O ban list for October 13. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

