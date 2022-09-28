Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Bears seem to have kept tight control over Dalal Street, pushing the benchmark indices down by nearly one percent on September 28 ahead of monthly expiry of futures & options contracts. The fall in global peers and consistent FII selling weighed on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex plunged 509 points to 56,598, while the Nifty50 fell 149 points to 16,859 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

"Normally, such formation after a reasonable weakness calls for a pullback rally from the lows. But the overall market trend is still weak and there is no confirmation of any buying emerging from the lows," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He thinks the Nifty is now placed at the crucial support of 16,800 levels as per the concept of change in polarity. The said level has been a crucial value area in the past and has witnessed significant moves from its supports and its resistances in the past.

Having declined down to the support, there is a possibility of a minor pullback rally in the market from near 16,800-16,750 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,000 levels, the market expert said.

The selling pressure was also seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while India VIX, the fear index, increased by 2.44 percent to 22.10 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks in this article are the aggregates of three-month data, and not just of the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,773, followed by 16,688. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,991 and 17,123.

Nifty Bank

The downtrend continued in Nifty Bank, which corrected 599 points to 37,760 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts on September 28. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 37,468, followed by 37,176. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 38,210 and 38,661 levels.

CALL OPTION DATA

Maximum Call open interest of 97.14 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the September series.

This is followed by 17,500 strike, which holds 83.43 lakh contracts, and 18,000 strike, which has 69.66 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17,000 strike, which added 58.99 lakh contracts, followed by 16,900 strike which added 41.37 lakh contracts, and 16,800 strike which added 15.68 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17,700 strike, which shed 27.48 lakh contracts, followed by 17,800 strike which shed 18.96 lakh contracts, and 17,900 strike which shed 17.29 lakh contracts.

PUT OPTION DATA

Maximum Put open interest of 55.67 lakh contracts was seen at 16,800 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the September series.

This is followed by 16,500 strike, which holds 54.5 lakh contracts, and 16,000 strike, which has accumulated 53.21 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 16,700 strike, which added 19.26 lakh contracts, followed by 16,800 strike, which added 16.5 lakh contracts, and 16,600 strike which added 8.18 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 16.57 lakh contracts, followed by 17,100 strike which shed 14.64 lakh contracts and 16,000 strike which shed 8.14 lakh contracts.

STOCKS WITH A HIGH DELIVERY PERCENTAGE

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks. The highest delivery was seen in Pidilite Industries, PI Industries, Axis Bank, REC, and HCL Technologies, among others.

13 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen included Can Fin Homes, India Cements, Marico, Sun Pharma, and Nestle India.

97 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks including City Union Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, Syngene International, Navin Fluorine International, and Atul, in which long unwinding was seen.

38 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen include Axis Bank, Bank Nifty, Firstsource Solutions, Indus Towers, and Titan Company.

48 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks, in which short-covering was seen include Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, MRF, Ramco Cements, Astral and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Bulk Deals

Can Fin Homes: PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 10 lakh equity shares or 0.75 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 469.62 per share. PGIM held 2.47 percent stake in the company as of June 2022.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation: Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia acquired 2 lakh equity shares or 1.38 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 569.89 per share.

Investors Meetings on September 29

Sapphire Foods India: Officials of the company will interact with Khazanah Nasional, Mirae Mutual Fund, and Bajaj Holdings & Investment.

Alkem Laboratories: Officials of the company will meet ITUS Capital.

eMudhra: Officials of the company will meet JM Financial Services.

Arvind: Officials of the company will be meeting NT Asset Management for discussing the business strategy.

KEC International: Officials of the company will be meeting Equirus Securities.

Safari Industries (India): Officials of the company will interact with Aditya Birla Mutual Fund.

MedPlus Health Services: Officials of the company will interact with DSP Mutual Fund.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: Officials of the company will attend Equirus Virtual Annual Conference, and will meet Sixteenth Street Capital, and JM Financial PMS.

Hindware Home Innovation: Officials of the company will interact with Phillip Capital PCG, Dhanki Securities, Hill Fort Capital, and Valuequest Investment Advisors.

Polycab India: Officials of the company will interact with Ward Ferry Asset Management, FSSA Investment Managers, Nomura Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Managers, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Capital Research in Singapore.

UltraTech Cement: Officials of the company will meet Skerryvore Asset Management.

CARE Ratings: Officials of the company will meet M3 Investments.

Tata Power: The company's officials will participate in Nirmal Bang Power Reforms Conference.

Mold-Tek Packaging: Officials of the company will meet Franklin Templeton India.

Max Healthcare Institute: Officials of the company will participate in Goldman Sachs - India Pharma and Healthcare Tour.

Stocks in News

Gensol Engineering: The company said the board has approved the preferential allotment of 12,81,993 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,036.25 per share. With this, it has raised Rs 132.84 crore via preferential issue.

Blue Dart Express: The company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6 percent for 2023 as compared to 2022. The general price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Supriya Lifescience: The company has received Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM). This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1850 tons, of which major demand is in the regulated markets.

S H Kelkar and Company: Subsidiary Keva Europe BV has acquired 19 percent equity stake in Netherlands-based Provier Beheer BV, the holding company of Holland Aromatics BV. With this, Keva Europe BV now holds 81 percent and the balance will be acquired in a span of two years. In addition, Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy (CFF), a material subsidiary, acquired balance 30 percent of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy (Nova) thus making Nova, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CFF.

Essar Shipping: The company said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

ITI: ITI has received Rs 80 crore against allotment of shares to the Government of India. The Board of Directors has approved allotment of 77,33,204 equity shares at Rs 103.45 per share to the President of India.

Genesys International: The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. Bentley Systems is an infrastructure engineering software company.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company has opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,772.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,544.17 crore on September 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained Vodafone Idea in its F&O ban list for September 29. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

