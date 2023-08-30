Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The late-hour profit-booking erased most of the gains and the benchmark indices ended flat with a positive bias on August 30, ahead of the expiry of August month futures & options contracts on August 31. The Nifty failed to hold the crucial 19,400-19,500 hurdle and has taken support at 19,300. Hence in the coming sessions, the index is expected to face resistance at a similar range, with support at 19,300-19,200 levels, experts said.

The BSE Sensex rose 11 points to 65,087, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points at 19,348 and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows formation for the third straight session.

"The Nifty index encountered a robust resurgence of bearish momentum, leading to considerable selling pressure at elevated levels. Amidst this downturn, the addition of substantial open interest in the 19,500 Call options signifies that the index is poised to expire below the 19,500 mark," Kunal Shah, senior technical & derivative analyst at LKP Securities said.

In terms of technical levels, he believes that the index's immediate support on the downside is evident in the range of 19,300-19,250. A failure to sustain above this level could potentially trigger a continuation of the downward movement, he said.

We continued to see strong interest in the broader markets on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.7 percent and 1 percent respectively, while the India VIX, the fear index, dropped below 12 levels, down by 3.47 percent to 11.80 levels.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,333, followed by 19,305 and 19,260. In case of an upside, 19,423 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,451 and 19,496.

Nifty Bank

On August 30, the Bank Nifty also opened positive but wiped out all gains and corrected 263 points to 44,233 due to selling pressure in select heavyweight banking stocks. The index has formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale.

Now, "it has to hold above 44,250 levels, to witness an upmove towards 44,444 and 44,750 levels, whereas a hold below 44,250 could drag it towards next support at 44,000 and 43,750 zones," Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,147, followed by 43,998 and 43,758. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,628, followed by 44,777 and 45,017.

Call options data

As per the options data, the maximum monthly Call open interest (OI) remained at 19,500 strike with 1.58 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,400 strike, which had 1.48 crore contracts, while 19,600 strike had 1.31 crore contracts.

The maximum Call writing was seen at 19,600 strike, which added 36.79 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 and 19,500 strikes, which added 30.49 lakh and 19.85 lakh contracts, respectively.

We have seen the maximum Call unwinding at 19,300 strike, which shed 15.56 lakh contracts, followed by 20,000 strike and 19,700 strike, which shed 9.79 lakh contracts, and 5.32 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

On the Put front, we continued to see the maximum Put open interest at 19,300 strike, with 1.22 crore contracts. This can be an important support for Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,200 strike, comprising 1.06 crore contracts, and 19,000 strike with 92.86 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,200 strike, which added 9.42 lakh contracts, followed by 19,400 strike and 18,800 strike, which added 5.09 lakh and 4.25 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 19,000 strike, which shed 16.97 lakh contracts, followed by 18,500 and 18,400 strikes, which shed 9.6 lakh and 6.75 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Larsen & Toubro, Bata India, Britannia Industries, Torrent Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

34 stocks see a long build-up

Indian Hotels, BHEL, TVS Motor Company, PVRInox and Balrampur Chini Mills were among the 34 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

35 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 35 stocks, including GMR Airports Infrastructure, Larsen & Toubro, Navin Fluorine International, Bosch, and Bajaj Finance saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicates long unwinding.

26 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 26 stocks, including NTPC, India Cements, Gujarat Gas, Petronet LNG, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

93 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 93 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included Escorts Kubota, RBL Bank, Coforge, Astral, and Sun TV Network. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Quant Mutual Fund sold half a percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, for Rs 128.38 crore.

Softbank-backed SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd offloaded Rs 947 crore shares in Zomato.

Max Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance picked a 3.2 percent stake in Spandana Sphoorty Financial, while Valiant offloaded 4.9 percent shares.

Investors meeting on August 31

Ramkrishna Forgings: Management of the company will be meeting Baillie Gifford, UK.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The company's officials will meet Tantallon Capital.

Greaves Cotton: Officials of the company will interact with Nayan M Wala Securities.

Larsen & Toubro, Eris Lifesciences: Senior officials of the firm will attend Nirmal Bang Investor Conference.

Biocon: The company's officials will meet Alchemy Capital Management, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, HDFC AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, and Premji Invest.

Arvind: Senior management of the company will be meeting Oldbridge Capital, Buoyant Capital, Suyash Advisors, Omcara Capital, Sageone Investment, Ageas Federal Life, and Emkay PMS.

Stocks in the news

Aeroflex Industries: The Mumbai-based metallic flexible flow solution products will debut on the BSE and NSE on August 31. The final issue price is Rs 108 per share.

Mahindra Logistics: The logistics company said the board of directors has appointed Saurabh Taneja as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from September 1. The board also appointed Ashay Shah as Senior Management Personnel and Head – LMD & Strategy of the company with effect from October 1.

Natco Pharma: The pharma company has made a strategic investment of $2 million in Delaware-based ISCA Inc which had a turnover of $9.3 million in the last fiscal year ending December 2022. The strategic investment for a 5.79 percent stake in ISCA is for the biocontrol of pests. ISCA is engaged in the business of pest control for agriculture.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth Rs 256.2 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation. The said projects will be executed within 30 months.

Ajanta Pharma: The speciality pharmaceutical formulation company has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market Topiramate extended-release capsules, available in 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg strengths.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW supercritical thermal power project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh. The first unit of 800 MW will be executed within 48 months from zero date) and unit-2 of 800 MW within 52 months from the zero date.

Sula Vineyard: Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd is looking to sell up to 12.56 percent stake in the country's largest winemaker via a block deal, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources. Block size may be Rs 539.2 crore and the shares may be sold in the range of Rs 473-508.7 per share. Verlinvest Asia Pte held a 20.91 percent stake in Sula Vineyard as of June 2023.

Fund Flow (Rs Crore)

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 494.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,323.24 crore worth of stocks on August 30, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added BHEL to its F&O ban list for August 31, while retaining Indiabulls Housing Finance to the list. Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, Sun TV Network, Escorts Kubota, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Hindustan Copper removed from the said list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

