Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The market tried hard to break the consolidation on the higher side, but could not get back above the 19,500 mark, though the indices closed higher with decent gains on August 23, ahead of the weekly F&O expiry the following day. If the Nifty50 manages to close and sustain above 19,500, then further upside looks likely in coming sessions. But a failure of the same indicates the continuation of consolidation between 19,500 and 19,250, experts said.

The BSE Sensex jumped 213 points to 65,433, driven by banks, while the Nifty50 rose 48 points to 19,444, which is exactly at the falling resistance trendline, forming a Doji sort of candlestick pattern on the daily scale as the closing was near opening levels.

"The Nifty took support from the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) of 19,265 on August 18 and moved up steadily since then. However, the Nifty is consolidating in the 19,300-19,500 range since the last seven trading sessions and yet to give a strong close above it," Ashwin Ramani, derivatives & technical analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

The maximum Call open interest for the Nifty is placed at 19,500 strike. Short covering at 19,500 strike is likely to result in a sharp move on the upside ahead of the weekly expiry on August 24, he feels.

We have seen a continuation of the upward rally in the broader space with positive breadth in the ratio of 3:2. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks are the aggregates of three-month data and not just the current month.

Key support and resistance levels on Nifty

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Nifty may get support at 19,387, followed by 19,362 and 19,322. In case of an upside, 19,468 can be the key resistance, followed by 19,493 and 19,533.

Nifty Bank

On August 23, we saw a smart performance from the Bank Nifty which jumped 486 points or 1.10 percent to 44,479 and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale after consolidation in several previous sessions.

"The Bank Nifty broke out of the 43,700-44,100 range. The 50 DEMA and the maximum Call open interest for the Bank Nifty is placed at 44,500 and hence, the option activity at 44,500 strike on Thursday will set the trend for the next leg of the rally in the index," Ramani said.

The pivot point calculator indicates that the Bank Nifty is likely to take support at 44,100, followed by 43,966 and 43,748. On the upside, the initial resistance is at 44,535 followed by 44,670 and 44,887.

Call options data

As per the options data, we have seen the maximum weekly Call open interest (OI) at 19,500 strike with 1.38 crore contracts, which can act as a key resistance for the Nifty. It was followed by 19,600 strike, which had 1.25 crore contracts, while 19,700 strike had 92.45 lakh contracts.

The maximum Call writing was seen at 19,500 strike, which added 21.44 lakh contracts, followed by 19,600 and 19,700 strikes, which added 20.43 lakh and 6.72 lakh contracts, respectively.

The maximum Call unwinding was at 19,400 strike, which shed 63.17 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike and 19,800 strike, which shed 14.82 lakh contracts, and 8.97 lakh contracts, respectively.

Put option data

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,300 strike, with 1.32 crore contracts. This can be an important support for Nifty in the coming sessions.

It was followed by 19,400 strike, comprising 1.26 crore contracts, and 19,200 strike with 93.6 lakh contracts.

The maximum Put writing was seen at 19,400 strike, which added 69.94 lakh contracts, followed by 19,300 strike and 19,500 strike, which added 36.93 lakh contracts and 14.68 lakh contracts, respectively.

Meaningful Put unwinding was at 18,500 strike, which shed 6.92 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400 and 18,900 strikes, which shed 5.42 lakh and 5.21 lakh contracts, respectively.

Stocks with high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in the stock. Bosch, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Page Industries, and Cummins India were among the stocks that saw the highest delivery.

57 stocks see a long build-up

Sun TV Network, Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Aeronautics, Exide Industries, and GMR Airports Infrastructure were among the 57 stocks to see a long build-up. An increase in open interest (OI) and price indicates a build-up of long positions.

30 stocks see long unwinding

Based on the OI percentage, 30 stocks, including BHEL, Escorts Kubota, ACC, Adani Enterprises, and Manappuram Finance saw long unwinding. A decline in OI and price indicate long unwinding.

46 stocks see a short build-up

A short build-up was seen in 46 stocks, including Max Financial Services, Coforge, Apollo Tyres, ONGC, and Container Corporation. An increase in OI along with a fall in price points to a build-up of short positions.

54 stocks see short-covering

Based on the OI percentage, 54 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki, and Hindustan Copper. A decrease in OI along with a price increase is an indication of short-covering.

Bulk deals

Investors meeting on August 24

Jindal Stainless, Happiest Minds Technologies: Officials of these companies will participate in Axis Capital Rising Stars Conference.

PG Electroplast: Officials of the company will be interacting with investors and analysts in Mumbai.

Fino Payments Bank: The bank's officials will meet investors and analysts.

Stocks in the news

Reliance Industries: The Qatar Investment Authority will invest $1 billion or Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the subsidiary of Reliance Industries, to pick up a stake of 0.99 percent. The investment values the company at a pre-money equity value of $100 billion or Rs 8.27 lakh crore.

Coforge: Promoter Hulst BV is looking to offload its entire 26.63 percent stake in the mid-sized IT firm via a block deal, sources told CNBC Awaaz. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 4,550 per share, which is a 7.4 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 4,913. The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia). Hulst BV will sell 1.62 crore shares, taking the deal size to around Rs 7,400 crore, sources said.

NHPC: The state-owned entity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) for the implementation of pumped storage hydropower projects and renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Vascon Engineers: The construction company has received a Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs 605.65 crore from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation, for the construction of Lohia Medical College & Hospital including a hospital and residential building, Supaul. The EPC work order has to be completed within 36 months from the date of receipt of the Letter of Acceptance.

Procter & Gamble Health: The FMCG company has reported a net profit of Rs 29.8 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 (Q4FY23), falling 28 percent compared to the year-ago period due to higher material cost and one-time employee cost. Revenue from operations grew by 1.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 301.2 crore during the quarter. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 50 per share for the financial year ended June 2023.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 125.03 crore worth of stocks on August 23, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Sun TV Network to its F&O ban list for August 24, while retaining BHEL, Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, and Punjab National Bank in the list. However, SAIL, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises were removed from the said list.

Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

